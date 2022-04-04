Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (29-49) aim to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (34-43) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Pelicans

The 109.0 points per game the Pelicans put up are 6.8 fewer points than the Kings allow (115.8).

New Orleans has a 17-4 record when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Sacramento is 9-11 when allowing fewer than 109.0 points.

The Kings put up just 0.9 more points per game (110.7) than the Pelicans give up (109.8).

Sacramento has put together a 27-18 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

New Orleans has a 29-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.7 points.

This season, the Pelicans have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Kings' opponents have made.

In games New Orleans shoots better than 47.9% from the field, it is 19-9 overall.

The Kings have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.

Sacramento is 20-14 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The Pelicans leader in points and rebounds is Jonas Valanciunas, who scores 17.8 points and grabs 11.5 rebounds per game.

Devonte' Graham leads New Orleans in assists, averaging 4.2 per game while also scoring 11.9 points per contest.

Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox's points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Kings' leaderboards.

Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 5.5 rebounds per game. He also racks up 16.6 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.

Barnes is dependable from deep and leads the Kings with 1.9 made threes per game.

Sacramento's leader in steals is Fox (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chimezie Metu (0.5 per game).

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/26/2022 Spurs L 107-103 Home 3/27/2022 Lakers W 116-108 Home 3/30/2022 Trail Blazers W 117-107 Away 4/1/2022 Lakers W 114-111 Away 4/3/2022 Clippers L 119-100 Away 4/5/2022 Kings - Away 4/7/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 4/9/2022 Grizzlies - Away 4/10/2022 Warriors - Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule