How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (29-49) aim to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (34-43) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Key Stats for Kings vs. Pelicans
- The 109.0 points per game the Pelicans put up are 6.8 fewer points than the Kings allow (115.8).
- New Orleans has a 17-4 record when scoring more than 115.8 points.
- Sacramento is 9-11 when allowing fewer than 109.0 points.
- The Kings put up just 0.9 more points per game (110.7) than the Pelicans give up (109.8).
- Sacramento has put together a 27-18 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
- New Orleans has a 29-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.7 points.
- This season, the Pelicans have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Kings' opponents have made.
- In games New Orleans shoots better than 47.9% from the field, it is 19-9 overall.
- The Kings have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.
- Sacramento is 20-14 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The Pelicans leader in points and rebounds is Jonas Valanciunas, who scores 17.8 points and grabs 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Devonte' Graham leads New Orleans in assists, averaging 4.2 per game while also scoring 11.9 points per contest.
- Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox's points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Kings' leaderboards.
- Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 5.5 rebounds per game. He also racks up 16.6 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
- Barnes is dependable from deep and leads the Kings with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Fox (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chimezie Metu (0.5 per game).
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/26/2022
Spurs
L 107-103
Home
3/27/2022
Lakers
W 116-108
Home
3/30/2022
Trail Blazers
W 117-107
Away
4/1/2022
Lakers
W 114-111
Away
4/3/2022
Clippers
L 119-100
Away
4/5/2022
Kings
-
Away
4/7/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
4/9/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
4/10/2022
Warriors
-
Home
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/26/2022
Magic
W 114-110
Away
3/28/2022
Heat
L 123-100
Away
3/30/2022
Rockets
W 121-118
Away
4/1/2022
Rockets
W 122-117
Away
4/3/2022
Warriors
L 109-90
Home
4/5/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
4/9/2022
Clippers
-
Away
4/10/2022
Suns
-
Away
