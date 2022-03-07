Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives in between Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and forward Georges Niang (20) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (24-42) square off against the New York Knicks (25-38) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Knicks

The Kings record only 2.7 more points per game (110.1) than the Knicks give up (107.4).

When Sacramento totals more than 107.4 points, it is 22-15.

New York is 23-12 when giving up fewer than 110.1 points.

The Knicks' 105.2 points per game are 9.9 fewer points than the 115.1 the Kings give up.

New York is 9-2 when it scores more than 115.1 points.

Sacramento is 6-7 when it allows fewer than 105.2 points.

The Kings make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Sacramento has a 20-15 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Knicks have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

New York has put together a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings leader in points and assists is De'Aaron Fox, who scores 22.5 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.

Harrison Barnes is Sacramento's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 6.0 boards in each contest while scoring 17.2 points per game.

Barnes leads the Kings in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Sacramento leader in both steals and blocks is Fox, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 0.4 rejections per game.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is at the top of nearly all of the Knicks' leaderboards by recording 19.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Evan Fournier is the top shooter from deep for the Knicks, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Alec Burks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Nuggets L 115-110 Away 2/28/2022 Thunder W 131-110 Away 3/2/2022 Pelicans L 125-95 Away 3/3/2022 Spurs W 115-112 Away 3/5/2022 Mavericks L 114-113 Away 3/7/2022 Knicks - Home 3/9/2022 Nuggets - Home 3/12/2022 Jazz - Away 3/14/2022 Bulls - Home 3/16/2022 Bucks - Home 3/18/2022 Celtics - Home

Knicks Upcoming Schedule