How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (24-42) square off against the New York Knicks (25-38) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Key Stats for Kings vs. Knicks
- The Kings record only 2.7 more points per game (110.1) than the Knicks give up (107.4).
- When Sacramento totals more than 107.4 points, it is 22-15.
- New York is 23-12 when giving up fewer than 110.1 points.
- The Knicks' 105.2 points per game are 9.9 fewer points than the 115.1 the Kings give up.
- New York is 9-2 when it scores more than 115.1 points.
- Sacramento is 6-7 when it allows fewer than 105.2 points.
- The Kings make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Sacramento has a 20-15 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Knicks have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
- New York has put together a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings leader in points and assists is De'Aaron Fox, who scores 22.5 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.
- Harrison Barnes is Sacramento's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 6.0 boards in each contest while scoring 17.2 points per game.
- Barnes leads the Kings in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Sacramento leader in both steals and blocks is Fox, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 0.4 rejections per game.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle is at the top of nearly all of the Knicks' leaderboards by recording 19.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier is the top shooter from deep for the Knicks, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Alec Burks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Nuggets
L 115-110
Away
2/28/2022
Thunder
W 131-110
Away
3/2/2022
Pelicans
L 125-95
Away
3/3/2022
Spurs
W 115-112
Away
3/5/2022
Mavericks
L 114-113
Away
3/7/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/9/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
3/12/2022
Jazz
-
Away
3/14/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/16/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/18/2022
Celtics
-
Home
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Heat
L 115-100
Home
2/27/2022
76ers
L 125-109
Home
3/2/2022
76ers
L 123-108
Away
3/4/2022
Suns
L 115-114
Away
3/6/2022
Clippers
W 116-93
Away
3/7/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/9/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/11/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/13/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/16/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/18/2022
Wizards
-
Home
How To Watch
March
7
2022
New York Knicks at Sacramento Kings
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
