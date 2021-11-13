Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives in between Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) and forward-center Frank Kaminsky (8) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (5-7) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-6) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Thunder

    Betting Information for Kings vs. Thunder

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Kings

    • The Kings average just 4.2 more points per game (110.9) than the Thunder give up (106.7).
    • Sacramento has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 106.7 points.
    • Oklahoma City has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.
    • The Thunder average 12.4 fewer points per game (99.1) than the Kings give up to opponents (111.5).
    • Sacramento's record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 99.1 points.
    • The Thunder are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.
    • The Kings pull down 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Thunder average (10.1).
    • The Thunder are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 23rd.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • Harrison Barnes leads the Kings in scoring, tallying 21.4 points per game to go with 8.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
    • Richaun Holmes is Sacramento's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.7 per game, while De'Aaron Fox is its best passer, averaging 6.2 assists in each contest.
    • Buddy Hield makes more threes per game than any other member of the Kings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.2 per contest.
    • Fox and Tyrese Haliburton lead Sacramento on the defensive end, with Fox leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Haliburton in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 22.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Thunder.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in rebounds is Darius Bazley with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Josh Giddey with 6.2 per game.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
    • Giddey (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Bazley (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
