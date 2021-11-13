Nov 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives in between Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) and forward-center Frank Kaminsky (8) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (5-7) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-6) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Thunder

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Betting Information for Kings vs. Thunder

Favorite Spread Total Kings -4.5 218.5 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Kings

The Kings average just 4.2 more points per game (110.9) than the Thunder give up (106.7).

Sacramento has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 106.7 points.

Oklahoma City has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.

The Thunder average 12.4 fewer points per game (99.1) than the Kings give up to opponents (111.5).

Sacramento's record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 99.1 points.

The Thunder are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.

The Kings pull down 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Thunder average (10.1).

Kings Players to Watch

Harrison Barnes leads the Kings in scoring, tallying 21.4 points per game to go with 8.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Richaun Holmes is Sacramento's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.7 per game, while De'Aaron Fox is its best passer, averaging 6.2 assists in each contest.

Buddy Hield makes more threes per game than any other member of the Kings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.2 per contest.

Fox and Tyrese Haliburton lead Sacramento on the defensive end, with Fox leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Haliburton in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch