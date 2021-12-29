Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (13-21) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-20) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Kings vs. Thunder
- The Kings average only 2.2 more points per game (109.9) than the Thunder allow (107.7).
- Sacramento has a 12-3 record when putting up more than 107.7 points.
- When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 109.9 points, it is 10-9.
- The Thunder score an average of 100.1 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings give up.
- Oklahoma City is 2-0 when it scores more than 114.4 points.
- Sacramento is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 100.1 points.
- The Kings are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- In games Sacramento shoots better than 44.4% from the field, it is 11-7 overall.
- The Thunder's 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- Oklahoma City is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
Kings Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Kings this season is De'Aaron Fox, who averages 21.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.
- Sacramento's leading rebounder is Harrison Barnes averaging 6.4 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Haliburton and his 6.4 assists per game.
- Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey racks up 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 22.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
- Luguentz Dort knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/17/2021
Grizzlies
L 124-105
Home
12/19/2021
Spurs
W 121-114
Home
12/20/2021
Warriors
L 113-98
Away
12/22/2021
Clippers
L 105-89
Home
12/26/2021
Grizzlies
L 127-102
Home
12/28/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/29/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/31/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
1/2/2022
Heat
-
Home
1/4/2022
Lakers
-
Away
1/5/2022
Hawks
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Clippers
W 104-103
Home
12/20/2021
Grizzlies
W 102-99
Away
12/22/2021
Nuggets
W 108-94
Home
12/23/2021
Suns
L 113-101
Away
12/26/2021
Pelicans
W 117-112
Home
12/28/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/29/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/31/2021
Knicks
-
Home
1/2/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
1/5/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
1/7/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home