Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (13-21) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-20) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Thunder

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Thunder

    • The Kings average only 2.2 more points per game (109.9) than the Thunder allow (107.7).
    • Sacramento has a 12-3 record when putting up more than 107.7 points.
    • When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 109.9 points, it is 10-9.
    • The Thunder score an average of 100.1 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings give up.
    • Oklahoma City is 2-0 when it scores more than 114.4 points.
    • Sacramento is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 100.1 points.
    • The Kings are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Thunder allow to opponents.
    • In games Sacramento shoots better than 44.4% from the field, it is 11-7 overall.
    • The Thunder's 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
    • Oklahoma City is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Kings this season is De'Aaron Fox, who averages 21.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.
    • Sacramento's leading rebounder is Harrison Barnes averaging 6.4 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Haliburton and his 6.4 assists per game.
    • Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey racks up 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 22.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
    • Luguentz Dort knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/17/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 124-105

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Spurs

    W 121-114

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Warriors

    L 113-98

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Clippers

    L 105-89

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 127-102

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/18/2021

    Clippers

    W 104-103

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 102-99

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Nuggets

    W 108-94

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Suns

    L 113-101

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Pelicans

    W 117-112

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

