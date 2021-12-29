Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (13-21) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-20) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Thunder

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Thunder

The Kings average only 2.2 more points per game (109.9) than the Thunder allow (107.7).

Sacramento has a 12-3 record when putting up more than 107.7 points.

When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 109.9 points, it is 10-9.

The Thunder score an average of 100.1 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings give up.

Oklahoma City is 2-0 when it scores more than 114.4 points.

Sacramento is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 100.1 points.

The Kings are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Thunder allow to opponents.

In games Sacramento shoots better than 44.4% from the field, it is 11-7 overall.

The Thunder's 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Oklahoma City is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Kings this season is De'Aaron Fox, who averages 21.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

Sacramento's leading rebounder is Harrison Barnes averaging 6.4 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Haliburton and his 6.4 assists per game.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey racks up 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 22.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.

Luguentz Dort knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.

Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/17/2021 Grizzlies L 124-105 Home 12/19/2021 Spurs W 121-114 Home 12/20/2021 Warriors L 113-98 Away 12/22/2021 Clippers L 105-89 Home 12/26/2021 Grizzlies L 127-102 Home 12/28/2021 Thunder - Home 12/29/2021 Mavericks - Home 12/31/2021 Mavericks - Home 1/2/2022 Heat - Home 1/4/2022 Lakers - Away 1/5/2022 Hawks - Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule