Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

The Sacramento Kings (22-40) will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-41) after losing three road games in a row. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Thunder

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Kings

The Thunder score 13.4 fewer points per game (101.7) than the Kings give up (115.1).

Oklahoma City has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 115.1 points.

When Sacramento allows fewer than 101.7 points, it is 4-1.

The Kings average only 1.5 more points per game (109.9) than the Thunder give up to opponents (108.4).

Sacramento has put together a 20-13 record in games it scores more than 108.4 points.

Oklahoma City has a 14-17 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.9 points.

The Thunder are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 25th.

The Thunder average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Kings grab per game (10.1).

The Thunder are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 17th.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounds and assists. Giddey averages 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leading scorer, tallying 23.2 per game while tacking on 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Darius Bazley leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch