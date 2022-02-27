Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (22-40) will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-41) after losing three road games in a row. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Kings
- The Thunder score 13.4 fewer points per game (101.7) than the Kings give up (115.1).
- Oklahoma City has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 115.1 points.
- When Sacramento allows fewer than 101.7 points, it is 4-1.
- The Kings average only 1.5 more points per game (109.9) than the Thunder give up to opponents (108.4).
- Sacramento has put together a 20-13 record in games it scores more than 108.4 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 14-17 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Thunder are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 25th.
- The Thunder average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Kings grab per game (10.1).
- The Thunder are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 17th.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounds and assists. Giddey averages 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leading scorer, tallying 23.2 per game while tacking on 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
- Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Darius Bazley leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox's points (21.8 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Kings' leaderboards.
- Harrison Barnes' stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 17.1 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
- Barnes is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.
How To Watch
February
28
2022
Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City Thunder
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)