Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Dec 4, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) blocks a shot by LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (5-20) will visit the Sacramento Kings (10-14) after losing seven straight road games. The contest begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Magic

The Kings score only 1.3 fewer points per game (109.8) than the Magic allow (111.1).

Sacramento has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 111.1 points.

Orlando is 5-7 when giving up fewer than 109.8 points.

The Magic score 12.4 fewer points per game (100.4) than the Kings allow (112.8).

Orlando has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.

Sacramento has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.4 points.

This season, the Kings have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Magic's opponents have knocked down.

Sacramento is 6-2 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Magic are shooting 42.0% from the field, 3.7% lower than the 45.7% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Orlando has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in points and assists per game, scoring 20.1 points and distributing 5.5 assists.

Sacramento's best rebounder is Richaun Holmes, who averages 9.6 boards per game in addition to his 14.5 PPG average.

Buddy Hield makes more threes per game than any other member of the Kings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.6 per contest.

The Sacramento steals leader is Tyrese Haliburton, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmes, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic's Cole Anthony averages enough points (19.6 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also notches 13.2 points and adds 2.2 assists per game.

Anthony is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Franz Wagner (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Lakers W 141-137 Away 11/28/2021 Grizzlies L 128-101 Away 11/30/2021 Lakers L 117-92 Home 12/1/2021 Clippers W 124-115 Away 12/4/2021 Clippers W 104-99 Home 12/8/2021 Magic - Home 12/10/2021 Hornets - Away 12/11/2021 Cavaliers - Away 12/13/2021 Raptors - Away 12/15/2021 Wizards - Home 12/17/2021 Grizzlies - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule