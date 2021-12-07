Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) blocks a shot by LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (5-20) will visit the Sacramento Kings (10-14) after losing seven straight road games. The contest begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Magic

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Magic

    • The Kings score only 1.3 fewer points per game (109.8) than the Magic allow (111.1).
    • Sacramento has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 111.1 points.
    • Orlando is 5-7 when giving up fewer than 109.8 points.
    • The Magic score 12.4 fewer points per game (100.4) than the Kings allow (112.8).
    • Orlando has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.
    • Sacramento has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.4 points.
    • This season, the Kings have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Magic's opponents have knocked down.
    • Sacramento is 6-2 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
    • The Magic are shooting 42.0% from the field, 3.7% lower than the 45.7% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Orlando has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in points and assists per game, scoring 20.1 points and distributing 5.5 assists.
    • Sacramento's best rebounder is Richaun Holmes, who averages 9.6 boards per game in addition to his 14.5 PPG average.
    • Buddy Hield makes more threes per game than any other member of the Kings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.6 per contest.
    • The Sacramento steals leader is Tyrese Haliburton, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmes, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The Magic's Cole Anthony averages enough points (19.6 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also notches 13.2 points and adds 2.2 assists per game.
    • Anthony is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
    • Franz Wagner (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Lakers

    W 141-137

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 128-101

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Lakers

    L 117-92

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Clippers

    W 124-115

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Clippers

    W 104-99

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 105-92

    Away

    11/29/2021

    76ers

    L 101-96

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Nuggets

    W 108-103

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Rockets

    L 118-116

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Warriors

    L 126-95

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

