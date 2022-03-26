How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (20-54) battle the Sacramento Kings (26-48) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Magic
- Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
Betting Information for Kings vs. Magic
Key Stats for Magic vs. Kings
- The 104.1 points per game the Magic score are 11.7 fewer points than the Kings allow (115.8).
- Orlando is 6-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.
- Sacramento is 6-4 when allowing fewer than 104.1 points.
- The Kings' 110.5 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 111.9 the Magic allow.
- Sacramento is 22-15 when it scores more than 111.9 points.
- Orlando's record is 18-19 when it allows fewer than 110.5 points.
- The Magic are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 26th.
- The Magic grab 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Kings average (9.8).
- The Magic are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 19th.
Magic Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 17.0 points and dishes out 5.8 assists per game.
- Orlando's best rebounder is Wendell Carter Jr., who averages 10.4 boards per game in addition to his 15.0 PPG average.
- The Magic get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
- Chuma Okeke is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox averages 23.2 points and tacks on 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 5.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 16.8 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
- Barnes is consistent from distance and leads the Kings with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.
How To Watch
