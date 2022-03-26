Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Orlando Magic (20-54) battle the Sacramento Kings (26-48) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Magic

Betting Information for Kings vs. Magic

Magic vs Kings Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Magic

-2.5

224 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Kings

  • The 104.1 points per game the Magic score are 11.7 fewer points than the Kings allow (115.8).
  • Orlando is 6-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.
  • Sacramento is 6-4 when allowing fewer than 104.1 points.
  • The Kings' 110.5 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 111.9 the Magic allow.
  • Sacramento is 22-15 when it scores more than 111.9 points.
  • Orlando's record is 18-19 when it allows fewer than 110.5 points.
  • The Magic are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 26th.
  • The Magic grab 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Kings average (9.8).
  • The Magic are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 19th.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 17.0 points and dishes out 5.8 assists per game.
  • Orlando's best rebounder is Wendell Carter Jr., who averages 10.4 boards per game in addition to his 15.0 PPG average.
  • The Magic get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
  • Chuma Okeke is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox averages 23.2 points and tacks on 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 5.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 16.8 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
  • Barnes is consistent from distance and leads the Kings with 1.9 made threes per game.
  • Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Sacramento Kings at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
NBA

