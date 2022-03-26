The Orlando Magic (20-54) battle the Sacramento Kings (26-48) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Magic

Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Betting Information for Kings vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Magic -2.5 224 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Kings

The 104.1 points per game the Magic score are 11.7 fewer points than the Kings allow (115.8).

Orlando is 6-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Sacramento is 6-4 when allowing fewer than 104.1 points.

The Kings' 110.5 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 111.9 the Magic allow.

Sacramento is 22-15 when it scores more than 111.9 points.

Orlando's record is 18-19 when it allows fewer than 110.5 points.

The Magic are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 26th.

The Magic grab 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Kings average (9.8).

The Magic are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 19th.

Magic Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 17.0 points and dishes out 5.8 assists per game.

Orlando's best rebounder is Wendell Carter Jr., who averages 10.4 boards per game in addition to his 15.0 PPG average.

The Magic get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

Chuma Okeke is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch