Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

The Sacramento Kings (18-32) will look to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (29-19) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. 76ers

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Kings

The 107.7 points per game the 76ers put up are 7.2 fewer points than the Kings allow (114.9).

Philadelphia has an 11-1 record when scoring more than 114.9 points.

When Sacramento allows fewer than 107.7 points, it is 6-7.

The Kings put up an average of 109.7 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 105.3 the 76ers give up.

When it scores more than 105.3 points, Sacramento is 16-10.

Philadelphia is 26-6 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.

The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 20th.

The 76ers average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 2.0 rebounds fewer than the Kings.

The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 28.9 points and grabs 10.7 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 16.5 points per contest.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch