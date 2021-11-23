Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) scores over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (6-11) will host the Philadelphia 76ers (9-8) after losing four straight home games. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. 76ers

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. 76ers

The Kings score 109.1 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 106.3 the 76ers allow.

Sacramento has a 6-3 record when putting up more than 106.3 points.

Philadelphia is 9-1 when allowing fewer than 109.1 points.

The 76ers put up an average of 108.1 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 111.1 the Kings allow.

Philadelphia has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 111.1 points.

Sacramento's record is 3-5 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.

The Kings make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Sacramento has a 5-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

The 76ers' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

This season, Philadelphia has a 9-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.5% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

Harrison Barnes leads the Kings in scoring, tallying 19.9 points per game to go with 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Richaun Holmes is Sacramento's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.9 per game, while De'Aaron Fox is its best passer, distributing 5.8 assists in each contest.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Sacramento steals leader is Tyrese Haliburton, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmes, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Tyrese Maxey's points (18.4 per game) and assists (4.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the 76ers' leaderboards.

Andre Drummond grabs 10.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.2 points per game and adds 2.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.

Seth Curry makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the 76ers.

Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks is Drummond with 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 Thunder L 105-103 Away 11/15/2021 Pistons W 129-107 Away 11/17/2021 Timberwolves L 107-97 Away 11/19/2021 Raptors L 108-89 Home 11/20/2021 Jazz L 123-105 Home 11/22/2021 76ers - Home 11/24/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 11/26/2021 Lakers - Away 11/28/2021 Grizzlies - Away 11/30/2021 Lakers - Home 12/1/2021 Clippers - Away

76ers Upcoming Schedule