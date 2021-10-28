Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

Oct 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) controls the ball between Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes (22) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (1-2) host the Sacramento Kings (1-2) in a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Footprint Center, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Suns

Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Kings vs. Suns

Favorite Spread Total Suns -8 224.5 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Kings

Last year, the Suns put up 115.5 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 117.6 the Kings allowed.

Phoenix went 27-5 last season when scoring more than 117.6 points.

Sacramento went 22-7 last season when allowing fewer than 115.5 points.

The Kings' 113.8 points per game last year were just 4.3 more points than the 109.5 the Suns gave up.

Sacramento went 25-24 last season when it scored more than 109.5 points.

Phoenix had a 37-8 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 113.8 points.

The Suns were the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Kings finished 30th.

The Suns and the Kings were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 8.7 and 9.3 offensive boards per game, respectively.

The Kings were the 30th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Suns finished 28th.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker put up 25.5 points per game last season to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Deandre Ayton pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, while Chris Paul averaged 8.8 assists per contest.

Jae Crowder knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.

Paul averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Ayton notched 1.2 blocks per contest.

Kings Players to Watch