Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

The Phoenix Suns (5-3) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (5-5) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Suns

Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021

Monday, November 8, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Suns

The Suns score just 1.0 more point per game (110.3) than the Kings give up (109.3).

Phoenix has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 109.3 points.

When Sacramento allows fewer than 110.3 points, it is 4-3.

The Kings score an average of 111.0 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 109.9 the Suns give up.

When it scores more than 109.9 points, Sacramento is 5-1.

Phoenix's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.

The Suns make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Phoenix is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

Sacramento has put together a 4-2 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 24.5 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.3 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 12.1 assists in each contest.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

Paul and Mikal Bridges lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

Harrison Barnes is the top scorer for the Kings with 22.2 points per game. He also adds 9.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game to his scoring output.

Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Richaun Holmes with 10.8 per game, and its leader in assists is De'Aaron Fox with 6.3 per game.

Buddy Hield is the top scorer from deep for the Kings, hitting 4.5 threes per game.

Sacramento's leader in steals is Tyrese Haliburton with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.1 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/27/2021 Kings L 110-107 Home 10/30/2021 Cavaliers W 101-92 Home 11/2/2021 Pelicans W 112-100 Home 11/4/2021 Rockets W 123-111 Home 11/6/2021 Hawks W 121-117 Home 11/8/2021 Kings - Away 11/10/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 11/12/2021 Grizzlies - Away 11/14/2021 Rockets - Away 11/15/2021 Timberwolves - Away 11/17/2021 Mavericks - Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule