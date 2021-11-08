Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (5-3) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (5-5) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Suns
- Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kings vs. Suns
- The Suns score just 1.0 more point per game (110.3) than the Kings give up (109.3).
- Phoenix has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 109.3 points.
- When Sacramento allows fewer than 110.3 points, it is 4-3.
- The Kings score an average of 111.0 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 109.9 the Suns give up.
- When it scores more than 109.9 points, Sacramento is 5-1.
- Phoenix's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Suns make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Phoenix is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
- Sacramento has put together a 4-2 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 24.5 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.3 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 12.1 assists in each contest.
- The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
- Paul and Mikal Bridges lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- Harrison Barnes is the top scorer for the Kings with 22.2 points per game. He also adds 9.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Richaun Holmes with 10.8 per game, and its leader in assists is De'Aaron Fox with 6.3 per game.
- Buddy Hield is the top scorer from deep for the Kings, hitting 4.5 threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Tyrese Haliburton with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.1 per game.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/27/2021
Kings
L 110-107
Home
10/30/2021
Cavaliers
W 101-92
Home
11/2/2021
Pelicans
W 112-100
Home
11/4/2021
Rockets
W 123-111
Home
11/6/2021
Hawks
W 121-117
Home
11/8/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/10/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/12/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/14/2021
Rockets
-
Away
11/15/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/17/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Mavericks
L 105-99
Away
11/2/2021
Jazz
L 119-113
Away
11/3/2021
Pelicans
W 112-99
Home
11/5/2021
Hornets
W 140-110
Home
11/7/2021
Pacers
L 94-91
Home
11/8/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/10/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/12/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/15/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/17/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/19/2021
Raptors
-
Home