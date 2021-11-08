Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball on Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball on Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (5-3) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (5-5) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Suns

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Suns

    • The Suns score just 1.0 more point per game (110.3) than the Kings give up (109.3).
    • Phoenix has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 109.3 points.
    • When Sacramento allows fewer than 110.3 points, it is 4-3.
    • The Kings score an average of 111.0 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 109.9 the Suns give up.
    • When it scores more than 109.9 points, Sacramento is 5-1.
    • Phoenix's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.
    • The Suns make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
    • Phoenix is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
    • Sacramento has put together a 4-2 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 24.5 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
    • Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.3 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 12.1 assists in each contest.
    • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
    • Paul and Mikal Bridges lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • Harrison Barnes is the top scorer for the Kings with 22.2 points per game. He also adds 9.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Richaun Holmes with 10.8 per game, and its leader in assists is De'Aaron Fox with 6.3 per game.
    • Buddy Hield is the top scorer from deep for the Kings, hitting 4.5 threes per game.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals is Tyrese Haliburton with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.1 per game.

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/27/2021

    Kings

    L 110-107

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 101-92

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Pelicans

    W 112-100

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Rockets

    W 123-111

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Hawks

    W 121-117

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Mavericks

    L 105-99

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Jazz

    L 119-113

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Pelicans

    W 112-99

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Hornets

    W 140-110

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Pacers

    L 94-91

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    8
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball on Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) fouls Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts to shoot the ball over Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) is defended by New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after blocking his shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy