Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) shoots the ball above Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (57-14) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (25-47) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Suns

Key Stats for Kings vs. Suns

  • The Suns average 114.7 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 115.7 the Kings allow.
  • Phoenix is 25-1 when scoring more than 115.7 points.
  • Sacramento has an 18-18 record when giving up fewer than 114.7 points.
  • The Kings put up an average of 110.3 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 106.2 the Suns allow to opponents.
  • Sacramento has put together a 23-19 record in games it scores more than 106.2 points.
  • Phoenix is 45-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.3 points.
  • The Suns are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 48.1% the Kings allow to opponents.
  • In games Phoenix shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 35-6 overall.
  • Sacramento has compiled a 21-21 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.2% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
  • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.
  • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox racks up 23.2 points and tacks on 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Harrison Barnes grabs 5.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.8 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
  • Barnes is the top shooter from distance for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Fox's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) pace Sacramento defensively.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Raptors

L 117-112

Home

3/13/2022

Lakers

W 140-111

Home

3/15/2022

Pelicans

W 131-115

Away

3/16/2022

Rockets

W 129-112

Away

3/18/2022

Bulls

W 129-102

Home

3/20/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/23/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/24/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/27/2022

76ers

-

Home

3/30/2022

Warriors

-

Away

4/1/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Nuggets

L 106-100

Home

3/12/2022

Jazz

L 134-125

Away

3/14/2022

Bulls

W 112-103

Home

3/16/2022

Bucks

L 135-126

Home

3/18/2022

Celtics

L 126-97

Home

3/20/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/23/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/26/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/28/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/30/2022

Rockets

-

Away

4/1/2022

Rockets

-

Away

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
