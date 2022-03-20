Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) shoots the ball above Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (57-14) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (25-47) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Suns

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Suns

The Suns average 114.7 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 115.7 the Kings allow.

Phoenix is 25-1 when scoring more than 115.7 points.

Sacramento has an 18-18 record when giving up fewer than 114.7 points.

The Kings put up an average of 110.3 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 106.2 the Suns allow to opponents.

Sacramento has put together a 23-19 record in games it scores more than 106.2 points.

Phoenix is 45-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.3 points.

The Suns are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 48.1% the Kings allow to opponents.

In games Phoenix shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 35-6 overall.

Sacramento has compiled a 21-21 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.2% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox racks up 23.2 points and tacks on 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.

Harrison Barnes grabs 5.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.8 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.

Barnes is the top shooter from distance for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Fox's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) pace Sacramento defensively.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/11/2022 Raptors L 117-112 Home 3/13/2022 Lakers W 140-111 Home 3/15/2022 Pelicans W 131-115 Away 3/16/2022 Rockets W 129-112 Away 3/18/2022 Bulls W 129-102 Home 3/20/2022 Kings - Away 3/23/2022 Timberwolves - Away 3/24/2022 Nuggets - Away 3/27/2022 76ers - Home 3/30/2022 Warriors - Away 4/1/2022 Grizzlies - Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule