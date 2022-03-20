Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (57-14) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (25-47) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Suns
- Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kings vs. Suns
- The Suns average 114.7 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 115.7 the Kings allow.
- Phoenix is 25-1 when scoring more than 115.7 points.
- Sacramento has an 18-18 record when giving up fewer than 114.7 points.
- The Kings put up an average of 110.3 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 106.2 the Suns allow to opponents.
- Sacramento has put together a 23-19 record in games it scores more than 106.2 points.
- Phoenix is 45-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.3 points.
- The Suns are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 48.1% the Kings allow to opponents.
- In games Phoenix shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 35-6 overall.
- Sacramento has compiled a 21-21 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.2% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.
- Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox racks up 23.2 points and tacks on 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Harrison Barnes grabs 5.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.8 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
- Barnes is the top shooter from distance for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Fox's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) pace Sacramento defensively.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
Raptors
L 117-112
Home
3/13/2022
Lakers
W 140-111
Home
3/15/2022
Pelicans
W 131-115
Away
3/16/2022
Rockets
W 129-112
Away
3/18/2022
Bulls
W 129-102
Home
3/20/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/23/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/24/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/27/2022
76ers
-
Home
3/30/2022
Warriors
-
Away
4/1/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/9/2022
Nuggets
L 106-100
Home
3/12/2022
Jazz
L 134-125
Away
3/14/2022
Bulls
W 112-103
Home
3/16/2022
Bucks
L 135-126
Home
3/18/2022
Celtics
L 126-97
Home
3/20/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/23/2022
Pacers
-
Away
3/26/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/28/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/30/2022
Rockets
-
Away
4/1/2022
Rockets
-
Away