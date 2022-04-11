Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 8, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball over Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) to forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (64-17) hope to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (29-52) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Suns

Betting Information for Kings vs. Suns

Suns vs Kings Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Suns

-10

227.5 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Kings

  • The 114.9 points per game the Suns record are the same as the Kings give up.
  • Phoenix is 29-1 when scoring more than 115.9 points.
  • Sacramento is 20-19 when giving up fewer than 114.9 points.
  • The Kings score an average of 110.2 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 107.2 the Suns give up.
  • When it scores more than 107.2 points, Sacramento is 27-20.
  • Phoenix has a 49-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.2 points.
  • The Suns are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 24th.
  • The Suns' 9.7 offensive rebounds per game are the same that the Kings pull down.
  • The Suns are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 20th.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 26.8 points, five rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.
  • Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.2 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.8 assists in each contest.
  • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is JaVale McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox scores 23.2 points and tacks on 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 5.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 16.6 points and tacks on 2.4 assists per game.
  • Barnes is the top shooter from distance for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Fox (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento while Chimezie Metu (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

