Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

The Phoenix Suns (64-17) hope to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (29-52) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Suns

Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022

Sunday, April 10, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Betting Information for Kings vs. Suns

Favorite Spread Total Suns -10 227.5 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Kings

The 114.9 points per game the Suns record are the same as the Kings give up.

Phoenix is 29-1 when scoring more than 115.9 points.

Sacramento is 20-19 when giving up fewer than 114.9 points.

The Kings score an average of 110.2 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 107.2 the Suns give up.

When it scores more than 107.2 points, Sacramento is 27-20.

Phoenix has a 49-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.2 points.

The Suns are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 24th.

The Suns' 9.7 offensive rebounds per game are the same that the Kings pull down.

The Suns are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 20th.

Suns Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 26.8 points, five rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.2 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.8 assists in each contest.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is JaVale McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch