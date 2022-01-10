Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between the Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) and forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between the Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) and forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (16-25) will attempt to end a six-game road slide when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (14-24) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers

Betting Information for Kings vs. Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers vs Kings Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Trail Blazers

-1

224.5 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Kings

  • The 108.8 points per game the Trail Blazers record are 5.1 fewer points than the Kings allow (113.9).
  • Portland is 7-4 when scoring more than 113.9 points.
  • When Sacramento gives up fewer than 108.8 points, it is 6-8.
  • The Kings put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
  • Sacramento is 11-3 when it scores more than 113.3 points.
  • Portland has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.5 points.
  • The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 19th.
  • The Trail Blazers' 10.2 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Kings pull down per game (10.4).
  • The Kings are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 16th.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Trail Blazers is Damian Lillard, who scores 24.0 points and distributes 7.3 assists per game.
  • Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.1 boards in each contest while scoring 13.5 points per game.
  • Lillard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
  • The Portland leader in both steals and blocks is Robert Covington, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox is at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 21.1 points per game. He also pulls down 3.6 rebounds and racks up 5.2 assists per game.
  • Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Harrison Barnes with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 6.8 per game.
  • Buddy Hield hits 3.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
  • Haliburton is at the top of the Sacramento steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.6 steals per game and 0.7 blocks per game.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

31 minutes ago
Jan 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dunks for a basket in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

31 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrate against the Denver Broncos in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

41 minutes ago
Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

41 minutes ago
Jan 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between the Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) and forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Trail Blazers

1 hour ago
Jan 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between the Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) and forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy