Jan 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between the Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) and forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (16-25) will attempt to end a six-game road slide when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (14-24) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Kings vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite Spread Total Trail Blazers -1 224.5 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Kings

The 108.8 points per game the Trail Blazers record are 5.1 fewer points than the Kings allow (113.9).

Portland is 7-4 when scoring more than 113.9 points.

When Sacramento gives up fewer than 108.8 points, it is 6-8.

The Kings put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

Sacramento is 11-3 when it scores more than 113.3 points.

Portland has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.5 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 19th.

The Trail Blazers' 10.2 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Kings pull down per game (10.4).

The Kings are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 16th.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Trail Blazers is Damian Lillard, who scores 24.0 points and distributes 7.3 assists per game.

Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.1 boards in each contest while scoring 13.5 points per game.

Lillard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

The Portland leader in both steals and blocks is Robert Covington, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

Kings Players to Watch