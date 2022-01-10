How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (16-25) will attempt to end a six-game road slide when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (14-24) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Kings vs. Trail Blazers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Trail Blazers
-1
224.5 points
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Kings
- The 108.8 points per game the Trail Blazers record are 5.1 fewer points than the Kings allow (113.9).
- Portland is 7-4 when scoring more than 113.9 points.
- When Sacramento gives up fewer than 108.8 points, it is 6-8.
- The Kings put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
- Sacramento is 11-3 when it scores more than 113.3 points.
- Portland has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 19th.
- The Trail Blazers' 10.2 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Kings pull down per game (10.4).
- The Kings are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 16th.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Trail Blazers is Damian Lillard, who scores 24.0 points and distributes 7.3 assists per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.1 boards in each contest while scoring 13.5 points per game.
- Lillard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- The Portland leader in both steals and blocks is Robert Covington, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox is at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 21.1 points per game. He also pulls down 3.6 rebounds and racks up 5.2 assists per game.
- Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Harrison Barnes with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 6.8 per game.
- Buddy Hield hits 3.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
- Haliburton is at the top of the Sacramento steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.6 steals per game and 0.7 blocks per game.
