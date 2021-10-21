Jun 3, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and center Nikola Jokic (15) embrace Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) and forward Norman Powell (24) after game six in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (0-0) play the Sacramento Kings (0-0) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Moda Center

Betting Information for Kings vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite Spread Total Trail Blazers -6.5 235 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Kings

Last year, the Trail Blazers scored just 1.5 fewer points per game (116.1) than the Kings allowed (117.6).

When Portland totaled more than 117.6 points last season, it went 30-4.

Sacramento had a 22-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 116.1 points.

The Kings' 113.8 points per game last year were just 0.5 fewer points than the 114.3 the Trail Blazers allowed to opponents.

Sacramento went 19-13 last season when it scored more than 114.3 points.

Portland's record was 25-10 when it allowed fewer than 113.8 points last season.

The Kings ranked 30th in rebounding in the NBA. The Trail Blazers finished 12th.

The Trail Blazers averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Kings by 1.3 rebounds per contest last season.

The Kings were the 30th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Trail Blazers finished third.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Damian Lillard scored 28.8 points per game last season to go with 7.5 assists.

Robert Covington grabbed 6.7 boards per game while also scoring 8.5 points a contest.

Lillard made 4.1 threes per game a season ago.

Covington was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.

Kings Players to Watch