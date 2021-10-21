Publish date:
How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (0-0) play the Sacramento Kings (0-0) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Moda Center
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for Kings vs. Trail Blazers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Trail Blazers
-6.5
235 points
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Kings
- Last year, the Trail Blazers scored just 1.5 fewer points per game (116.1) than the Kings allowed (117.6).
- When Portland totaled more than 117.6 points last season, it went 30-4.
- Sacramento had a 22-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 116.1 points.
- The Kings' 113.8 points per game last year were just 0.5 fewer points than the 114.3 the Trail Blazers allowed to opponents.
- Sacramento went 19-13 last season when it scored more than 114.3 points.
- Portland's record was 25-10 when it allowed fewer than 113.8 points last season.
- The Kings ranked 30th in rebounding in the NBA. The Trail Blazers finished 12th.
- The Trail Blazers averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Kings by 1.3 rebounds per contest last season.
- The Kings were the 30th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Trail Blazers finished third.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard scored 28.8 points per game last season to go with 7.5 assists.
- Robert Covington grabbed 6.7 boards per game while also scoring 8.5 points a contest.
- Lillard made 4.1 threes per game a season ago.
- Covington was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points per game last season along with 7.2 assists.
- Richaun Holmes pulled down 8.3 boards per game while also scoring 14.3 points a contest.
- Buddy Hield hit an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Fox averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Holmes compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)