    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jun 3, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and center Nikola Jokic (15) embrace Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) and forward Norman Powell (24) after game six in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    Jun 3, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and center Nikola Jokic (15) embrace Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) and forward Norman Powell (24) after game six in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (0-0) play the Sacramento Kings (0-0) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers

    • Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
    • Arena: Moda Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Kings vs. Trail Blazers

    Trail Blazers vs Kings Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Trail Blazers

    -6.5

    235 points

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Kings

    • Last year, the Trail Blazers scored just 1.5 fewer points per game (116.1) than the Kings allowed (117.6).
    • When Portland totaled more than 117.6 points last season, it went 30-4.
    • Sacramento had a 22-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 116.1 points.
    • The Kings' 113.8 points per game last year were just 0.5 fewer points than the 114.3 the Trail Blazers allowed to opponents.
    • Sacramento went 19-13 last season when it scored more than 114.3 points.
    • Portland's record was 25-10 when it allowed fewer than 113.8 points last season.
    • The Kings ranked 30th in rebounding in the NBA. The Trail Blazers finished 12th.
    • The Trail Blazers averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Kings by 1.3 rebounds per contest last season.
    • The Kings were the 30th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Trail Blazers finished third.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • Damian Lillard scored 28.8 points per game last season to go with 7.5 assists.
    • Robert Covington grabbed 6.7 boards per game while also scoring 8.5 points a contest.
    • Lillard made 4.1 threes per game a season ago.
    • Covington was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points per game last season along with 7.2 assists.
    • Richaun Holmes pulled down 8.3 boards per game while also scoring 14.3 points a contest.
    • Buddy Hield hit an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Fox averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Holmes compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    HSFB Fans
    MLS

    How to Watch Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

    33 minutes ago
    Denver Nuggets Bol Bol
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

    58 minutes ago
    Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (left) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers

    1 hour ago
    Cincinnati Bengals fans watch a replay as the chains come out to measure a run by Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in overtime of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals won 27-24 on a last minute field goal in overtime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch BYU vs. San Francisco

    1 hour ago
    Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch San Diego vs. Portland

    1 hour ago
    Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Saint Mary's vs. LMU

    1 hour ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (left) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy