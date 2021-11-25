Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (6-12) aim to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (10-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers record just 0.2 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Kings give up (110.6).

Portland is 7-2 when scoring more than 110.6 points.

Sacramento is 5-8 when allowing fewer than 110.4 points.

The Kings put up only 0.5 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Trail Blazers allow their opponents to score (108.7).

When it scores more than 108.7 points, Sacramento is 6-2.

Portland has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.

The Trail Blazers make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

In games Portland shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 6-4 overall.

The Kings have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.

Sacramento is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The Trail Blazers leader in points and assists is Damian Lillard, who scores 21.8 points per game along with 7.9 assists.

Portland's best rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic, who averages 10.9 boards per game in addition to his 10.8 PPG average.

The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of CJ McCollum, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.

The Portland steals leader is Nurkic, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robert Covington, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings' De'Aaron Fox racks up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Richaun Holmes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 9.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.4 points and tacks on 1.2 assists per game.

Buddy Hield is the top scorer from distance for the Kings, hitting 4.2 threes per game.

Sacramento's leader in steals is Tyrese Haliburton (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Holmes (1.0 per game).

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Nuggets L 124-95 Away 11/15/2021 Raptors W 118-113 Home 11/17/2021 Bulls W 112-107 Home 11/20/2021 76ers W 118-111 Home 11/23/2021 Nuggets W 119-100 Home 11/24/2021 Kings - Away 11/26/2021 Warriors - Away 11/29/2021 Jazz - Away 11/30/2021 Pistons - Home 12/2/2021 Spurs - Home 12/4/2021 Celtics - Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule