    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (6-12) aim to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (10-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Trail Blazers

    • The Trail Blazers record just 0.2 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Kings give up (110.6).
    • Portland is 7-2 when scoring more than 110.6 points.
    • Sacramento is 5-8 when allowing fewer than 110.4 points.
    • The Kings put up only 0.5 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Trail Blazers allow their opponents to score (108.7).
    • When it scores more than 108.7 points, Sacramento is 6-2.
    • Portland has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.
    • The Trail Blazers make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
    • In games Portland shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 6-4 overall.
    • The Kings have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.
    • Sacramento is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The Trail Blazers leader in points and assists is Damian Lillard, who scores 21.8 points per game along with 7.9 assists.
    • Portland's best rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic, who averages 10.9 boards per game in addition to his 10.8 PPG average.
    • The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of CJ McCollum, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.
    • The Portland steals leader is Nurkic, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robert Covington, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • The Kings' De'Aaron Fox racks up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Richaun Holmes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 9.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.4 points and tacks on 1.2 assists per game.
    • Buddy Hield is the top scorer from distance for the Kings, hitting 4.2 threes per game.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals is Tyrese Haliburton (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Holmes (1.0 per game).

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Nuggets

    L 124-95

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Raptors

    W 118-113

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Bulls

    W 112-107

    Home

    11/20/2021

    76ers

    W 118-111

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Nuggets

    W 119-100

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Pistons

    W 129-107

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 107-97

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Raptors

    L 108-89

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Jazz

    L 123-105

    Home

    11/22/2021

    76ers

    L 102-94

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
