How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (6-12) aim to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (10-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kings vs. Trail Blazers
- The Trail Blazers record just 0.2 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Kings give up (110.6).
- Portland is 7-2 when scoring more than 110.6 points.
- Sacramento is 5-8 when allowing fewer than 110.4 points.
- The Kings put up only 0.5 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Trail Blazers allow their opponents to score (108.7).
- When it scores more than 108.7 points, Sacramento is 6-2.
- Portland has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.
- The Trail Blazers make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- In games Portland shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 6-4 overall.
- The Kings have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.
- Sacramento is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers leader in points and assists is Damian Lillard, who scores 21.8 points per game along with 7.9 assists.
- Portland's best rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic, who averages 10.9 boards per game in addition to his 10.8 PPG average.
- The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of CJ McCollum, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.
- The Portland steals leader is Nurkic, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robert Covington, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings' De'Aaron Fox racks up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Richaun Holmes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 9.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.4 points and tacks on 1.2 assists per game.
- Buddy Hield is the top scorer from distance for the Kings, hitting 4.2 threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Tyrese Haliburton (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Holmes (1.0 per game).
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Nuggets
L 124-95
Away
11/15/2021
Raptors
W 118-113
Home
11/17/2021
Bulls
W 112-107
Home
11/20/2021
76ers
W 118-111
Home
11/23/2021
Nuggets
W 119-100
Home
11/24/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/26/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/29/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/30/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/2/2021
Spurs
-
Home
12/4/2021
Celtics
-
Home
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Pistons
W 129-107
Away
11/17/2021
Timberwolves
L 107-97
Away
11/19/2021
Raptors
L 108-89
Home
11/20/2021
Jazz
L 123-105
Home
11/22/2021
76ers
L 102-94
Home
11/24/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/26/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/28/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/30/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/1/2021
Clippers
-
Away
12/4/2021
Clippers
-
Home