Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will host the Sacramento Kings (5-6) after losing three straight home games. The contest starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Spurs

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Betting Information for Kings vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -1 223 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Kings

The Spurs score 107.4 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 109.3 the Kings give up.

San Antonio is 1-3 when scoring more than 109.3 points.

Sacramento is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 107.4 points.

The Kings' 110.4 points per game are only 3.4 more points than the 107.0 the Spurs give up to opponents.

Sacramento is 5-1 when it scores more than 107.0 points.

San Antonio's record is 3-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.4 points.

The Spurs are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 21st.

The Spurs average 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.3 more rebounds than the Kings pull down per game (9.1).

The Kings are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 21st.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 17.6 points, pulling down 8.1 boards and dishing out 8.3 assists per game.

The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Lonnie Walker IV, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.

Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Drew Eubanks leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch