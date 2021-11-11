Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will host the Sacramento Kings (5-6) after losing three straight home games. The contest starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Kings vs. Spurs
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Spurs
-1
223 points
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Kings
- The Spurs score 107.4 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 109.3 the Kings give up.
- San Antonio is 1-3 when scoring more than 109.3 points.
- Sacramento is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 107.4 points.
- The Kings' 110.4 points per game are only 3.4 more points than the 107.0 the Spurs give up to opponents.
- Sacramento is 5-1 when it scores more than 107.0 points.
- San Antonio's record is 3-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.4 points.
- The Spurs are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 21st.
- The Spurs average 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.3 more rebounds than the Kings pull down per game (9.1).
- The Kings are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 21st.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 17.6 points, pulling down 8.1 boards and dishing out 8.3 assists per game.
- The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Lonnie Walker IV, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
- Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Drew Eubanks leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 22.5 points per game. He also collects 8.7 rebounds and dishes out 2.7 assists per game.
- The Sacramento leaders in rebounding and assists are Richaun Holmes with 10.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.6 points and 1.5 assists per game) and De'Aaron Fox with 6.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 18.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game).
- Buddy Hield is the top shooter from deep for the Kings, hitting 4.4 threes per game.
- Fox (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento while Holmes (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
Live Stream: FUBOTV
