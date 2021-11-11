Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shake hands after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shake hands after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will host the Sacramento Kings (5-6) after losing three straight home games. The contest starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Spurs

    Betting Information for Kings vs. Spurs

    Spurs vs Kings Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Spurs

    -1

    223 points

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Kings

    • The Spurs score 107.4 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 109.3 the Kings give up.
    • San Antonio is 1-3 when scoring more than 109.3 points.
    • Sacramento is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 107.4 points.
    • The Kings' 110.4 points per game are only 3.4 more points than the 107.0 the Spurs give up to opponents.
    • Sacramento is 5-1 when it scores more than 107.0 points.
    • San Antonio's record is 3-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.4 points.
    • The Spurs are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 21st.
    • The Spurs average 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.3 more rebounds than the Kings pull down per game (9.1).
    • The Kings are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 21st.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 17.6 points, pulling down 8.1 boards and dishing out 8.3 assists per game.
    • The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Lonnie Walker IV, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
    • Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Drew Eubanks leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 22.5 points per game. He also collects 8.7 rebounds and dishes out 2.7 assists per game.
    • The Sacramento leaders in rebounding and assists are Richaun Holmes with 10.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.6 points and 1.5 assists per game) and De'Aaron Fox with 6.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 18.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game).
    • Buddy Hield is the top shooter from deep for the Kings, hitting 4.4 threes per game.
    • Fox (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento while Holmes (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17122940
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat vs. Lakers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_10735204
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17123004
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors

    1 minute ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) and Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers small forward Norman Powell (right) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) lies on the ground after a play with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) react as head coach Michael Malone runs to interject in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) and Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 7, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myreon Jones (0) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defends during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Youngstown State vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shake hands after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy