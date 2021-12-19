Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (11-17) play the Sacramento Kings (12-18) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Key Stats for Kings vs. Spurs
- The Spurs score 109.5 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings give up.
- San Antonio has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 114.4 points.
- Sacramento has a 6-7 record when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Kings score an average of 110.9 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 110.1 the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Sacramento is 10-3 when it scores more than 110.1 points.
- San Antonio has an 8-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Spurs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Kings allow to opponents.
- In games San Antonio shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 8-6 overall.
- The Kings have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Spurs have averaged.
- Sacramento has compiled an 8-3 straight up record in games it shoots over 46.4% from the field.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 17.7 points and distributing 8.5 assists.
- Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, grabbing 8.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.3 points a contest.
- Doug McDermott makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox racks up 21.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Kings.
- Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Richaun Holmes with 9.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 5.9 per game.
- Buddy Hield is the top shooter from distance for the Kings, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
- Haliburton (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento while Holmes (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/9/2021
Nuggets
W 123-111
Home
12/11/2021
Nuggets
L 127-112
Home
12/12/2021
Pelicans
W 112-97
Home
12/15/2021
Hornets
L 131-115
Home
12/17/2021
Jazz
W 128-126
Away
12/19/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/20/2021
Clippers
-
Away
12/23/2021
Lakers
-
Away
12/26/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/27/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/29/2021
Heat
-
Home
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Hornets
L 124-123
Away
12/11/2021
Cavaliers
L 117-103
Away
12/13/2021
Raptors
L 124-101
Away
12/15/2021
Wizards
W 119-105
Home
12/17/2021
Grizzlies
L 124-105
Home
12/19/2021
Spurs
-
Home
12/20/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/22/2021
Clippers
-
Home
12/26/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/28/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/29/2021
Mavericks
-
Home