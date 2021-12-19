Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) makes up layup in front of Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (11-17) play the Sacramento Kings (12-18) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Spurs

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kings vs. Spurs

The Spurs score 109.5 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings give up.

San Antonio has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 114.4 points.

Sacramento has a 6-7 record when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.

The Kings score an average of 110.9 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 110.1 the Spurs allow to opponents.

Sacramento is 10-3 when it scores more than 110.1 points.

San Antonio has an 8-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.9 points.

The Spurs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Kings allow to opponents.

In games San Antonio shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 8-6 overall.

The Kings have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Spurs have averaged.

Sacramento has compiled an 8-3 straight up record in games it shoots over 46.4% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 17.7 points and distributing 8.5 assists.

Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, grabbing 8.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.3 points a contest.

Doug McDermott makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox racks up 21.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Kings.

Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Richaun Holmes with 9.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 5.9 per game.

Buddy Hield is the top shooter from distance for the Kings, hitting 3.5 threes per game.

Haliburton (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento while Holmes (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/9/2021 Nuggets W 123-111 Home 12/11/2021 Nuggets L 127-112 Home 12/12/2021 Pelicans W 112-97 Home 12/15/2021 Hornets L 131-115 Home 12/17/2021 Jazz W 128-126 Away 12/19/2021 Kings - Away 12/20/2021 Clippers - Away 12/23/2021 Lakers - Away 12/26/2021 Pistons - Home 12/27/2021 Jazz - Home 12/29/2021 Heat - Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule