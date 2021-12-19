Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) makes up layup in front of Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (11-17) play the Sacramento Kings (12-18) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Spurs

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Spurs

    • The Spurs score 109.5 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings give up.
    • San Antonio has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 114.4 points.
    • Sacramento has a 6-7 record when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.
    • The Kings score an average of 110.9 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 110.1 the Spurs allow to opponents.
    • Sacramento is 10-3 when it scores more than 110.1 points.
    • San Antonio has an 8-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.9 points.
    • The Spurs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Kings allow to opponents.
    • In games San Antonio shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 8-6 overall.
    • The Kings have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Spurs have averaged.
    • Sacramento has compiled an 8-3 straight up record in games it shoots over 46.4% from the field.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 17.7 points and distributing 8.5 assists.
    • Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, grabbing 8.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.3 points a contest.
    • Doug McDermott makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
    • The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox racks up 21.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Kings.
    • Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Richaun Holmes with 9.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 5.9 per game.
    • Buddy Hield is the top shooter from distance for the Kings, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
    • Haliburton (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento while Holmes (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/9/2021

    Nuggets

    W 123-111

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Nuggets

    L 127-112

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Pelicans

    W 112-97

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Hornets

    L 131-115

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Jazz

    W 128-126

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Hornets

    L 124-123

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 117-103

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Raptors

    L 124-101

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Wizards

    W 119-105

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 124-105

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17382560
