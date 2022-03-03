Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as San Antonio Spurs guard-forward Lonnie Walker IV (1) and center Jakob Poeltl (25) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (23-40) face the San Antonio Spurs (24-38) at AT&T Center on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Spurs

Betting Information for Kings vs. Spurs

Spurs vs Kings Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Spurs

-6

237.5 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Kings

  • The 112.7 points per game the Spurs record are the same as the Kings allow.
  • San Antonio is 15-7 when scoring more than 115.0 points.
  • Sacramento is 13-15 when giving up fewer than 112.7 points.
  • The Kings score an average of 110.2 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 112.8 the Spurs give up.
  • When it scores more than 112.8 points, Sacramento is 18-9.
  • San Antonio has a 17-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.2 points.
  • The Spurs are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 23rd.
  • The Spurs average 11.1 offensive boards per game, more than the Kings by 1.0 rebound per contest.
  • The Spurs are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 18th.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 20.1 points and distributing 9.4 assists.
  • Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, pulling down 9.2 boards per game while also scoring 13.5 points a contest.
  • Doug McDermott makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • The Kings' De'Aaron Fox averages enough points (21.5 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Harrison Barnes' stat line of 6.0 rebounds, 16.9 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
  • Barnes makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
  • Fox is at the top of the Sacramento steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.4 blocks per game.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
