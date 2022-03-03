How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (23-40) face the San Antonio Spurs (24-38) at AT&T Center on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Kings vs. Spurs
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Spurs
-6
237.5 points
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Kings
- The 112.7 points per game the Spurs record are the same as the Kings allow.
- San Antonio is 15-7 when scoring more than 115.0 points.
- Sacramento is 13-15 when giving up fewer than 112.7 points.
- The Kings score an average of 110.2 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 112.8 the Spurs give up.
- When it scores more than 112.8 points, Sacramento is 18-9.
- San Antonio has a 17-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.2 points.
- The Spurs are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 23rd.
- The Spurs average 11.1 offensive boards per game, more than the Kings by 1.0 rebound per contest.
- The Spurs are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 18th.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 20.1 points and distributing 9.4 assists.
- Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, pulling down 9.2 boards per game while also scoring 13.5 points a contest.
- Doug McDermott makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings' De'Aaron Fox averages enough points (21.5 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Harrison Barnes' stat line of 6.0 rebounds, 16.9 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
- Barnes makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
- Fox is at the top of the Sacramento steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.4 blocks per game.
How To Watch
