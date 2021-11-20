Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) is called for a loose-ball foul on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (7-8) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Sacramento Kings (6-9) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Raptors

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    Key Stats for Kings vs. Raptors

    • The Kings score 12.1 more points per game (110.7) than the Raptors give up (98.6).
    • Sacramento has a 6-7 record when putting up more than 98.6 points.
    • When Toronto allows fewer than 110.7 points, it is 7-5.
    • The Raptors average just 4.7 fewer points per game (105.8) than the Kings allow their opponents to score (110.5).
    • When it scores more than 110.5 points, Toronto is 4-2.
    • Sacramento's record is 1-3 when it gives up fewer than 105.8 points.
    • The Kings make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).
    • Sacramento has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.0% from the field.
    • The Raptors' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have given up to their opponents.
    • Toronto is 3-4 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • The Kings scoring leader is Harrison Barnes, who averages 20.4 per contest to go with 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
    • Richaun Holmes is Sacramento's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.6 per game, while De'Aaron Fox is its best passer, averaging 6.2 assists in each contest.
    • Buddy Hield makes more threes per game than any other member of the Kings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.3 per contest.
    • Tyrese Haliburton and Holmes lead Sacramento on the defensive end, with Haliburton leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Holmes in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • OG Anunoby is the top scorer for the Raptors with 20.1 points per game. He also tacks on 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his stats.
    • Toronto's leader in rebounds is Precious Achiuwa with 8.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Fred VanVleet with 6.9 per game.
    • VanVleet is dependable from three-point range and leads the Raptors with 3.1 made threes per game.
    • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (2.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Achiuwa (0.8 per game).

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/8/2021

    Suns

    L 109-104

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Spurs

    L 136-117

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Thunder

    L 105-103

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pistons

    W 129-107

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 107-97

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Celtics

    L 104-88

    Away

    11/11/2021

    76ers

    W 115-109

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Pistons

    L 127-121

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 118-113

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Jazz

    L 119-103

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
