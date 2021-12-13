Dec 10, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) reacts to the final buzzer in a win over the New York Knicks at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (12-14) square off against the Sacramento Kings (11-16) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Raptors

Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021

Monday, December 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena

Betting Information for Kings vs. Raptors

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -4.5 222 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Kings

The 104.3 points per game the Raptors put up are 9.7 fewer points than the Kings allow (114.0).

When Toronto scores more than 114.0 points, it is 4-1.

When Sacramento gives up fewer than 104.3 points, it is 2-2.

The Kings put up 6.6 more points per game (111.2) than the Raptors give up to opponents (104.6).

When it scores more than 104.6 points, Sacramento is 10-5.

Toronto has an 11-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.2 points.

The Kings are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 18th.

The Raptors average 13.2 offensive boards per game, more than the Kings by 2.3 rebounds per contest.

The Kings are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.

Raptors Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 19.7 points and distributing 6.4 assists.

Scottie Barnes is Toronto's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.3 boards in each contest while scoring 15.1 points per game.

The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.2 threes per game.

Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Barnes leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch