How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (12-14) square off against the Sacramento Kings (11-16) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Information for Kings vs. Raptors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Raptors
-4.5
222 points
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Kings
- The 104.3 points per game the Raptors put up are 9.7 fewer points than the Kings allow (114.0).
- When Toronto scores more than 114.0 points, it is 4-1.
- When Sacramento gives up fewer than 104.3 points, it is 2-2.
- The Kings put up 6.6 more points per game (111.2) than the Raptors give up to opponents (104.6).
- When it scores more than 104.6 points, Sacramento is 10-5.
- Toronto has an 11-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.2 points.
- The Kings are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 18th.
- The Raptors average 13.2 offensive boards per game, more than the Kings by 2.3 rebounds per contest.
- The Kings are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 19.7 points and distributing 6.4 assists.
- Scottie Barnes is Toronto's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.3 boards in each contest while scoring 15.1 points per game.
- The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
- Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Barnes leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox scores 20.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Kings.
- Richaun Holmes has a stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 14.0 points and 1.4 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Haliburton has the top spot for assists with 5.6 per game, adding 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per outing.
- Buddy Hield is the most prolific from distance for the Kings, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.0 per game.
How To Watch
December
13
2021
Sacramento Kings at Toronto Raptors
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
