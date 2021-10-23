Publish date:
How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (1-0) take on the Sacramento Kings (1-0) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Key Stats for Kings vs. Jazz
- Last year, the Jazz put up 116.4 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 117.6 the Kings gave up.
- Utah went 25-5 last season when scoring more than 117.6 points.
- Sacramento had a 22-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 116.4 points.
- The Kings' 113.8 points per game last year were 6.6 more points than the 107.2 the Jazz gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 107.2 points last season, Sacramento went 25-24.
- Utah went 44-6 last season when it allowed fewer than 113.8 points.
- The Jazz shot 46.8% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Kings allowed to opponents.
- Utah had a 19-0 straight-up record in games it shot better than 48.9% from the field.
- The Kings shot 48.1% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 44.7% the Jazz's opponents shot last season.
- Sacramento went 25-28 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell averaged 26.4 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game last season.
- Rudy Gobert pulled down 13.5 rebounds per game, while Mike Conley averaged 6.0 assists per contest.
- Mitchell knocked down 3.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Conley averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Gobert compiled 2.7 rejections per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.
- Richaun Holmes averaged 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 14.3 PPG average.
- Buddy Hield knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.0 per contest a season ago.
- Fox averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Holmes notched 1.6 blocks per contest.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Thunder
W 107-86
Home
10/22/2021
Kings
-
Away
10/26/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
10/28/2021
Rockets
-
Away
10/30/2021
Bulls
-
Away
10/31/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/2/2021
Kings
-
Home
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Trail Blazers
W 124-121
Away
10/22/2021
Jazz
-
Home
10/24/2021
Warriors
-
Home
10/27/2021
Suns
-
Away
10/29/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
10/31/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/2/2021
Jazz
-
Away
