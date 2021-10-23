Oct 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks over Oklahoma City Thunder center Derrick Favors (15) during the second half at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 107-86. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (1-0) take on the Sacramento Kings (1-0) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Jazz

Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Jazz

Last year, the Jazz put up 116.4 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 117.6 the Kings gave up.

Utah went 25-5 last season when scoring more than 117.6 points.

Sacramento had a 22-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 116.4 points.

The Kings' 113.8 points per game last year were 6.6 more points than the 107.2 the Jazz gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 107.2 points last season, Sacramento went 25-24.

Utah went 44-6 last season when it allowed fewer than 113.8 points.

The Jazz shot 46.8% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Kings allowed to opponents.

Utah had a 19-0 straight-up record in games it shot better than 48.9% from the field.

The Kings shot 48.1% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 44.7% the Jazz's opponents shot last season.

Sacramento went 25-28 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell averaged 26.4 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game last season.

Rudy Gobert pulled down 13.5 rebounds per game, while Mike Conley averaged 6.0 assists per contest.

Mitchell knocked down 3.4 threes per game a season ago.

Conley averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Gobert compiled 2.7 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.

Richaun Holmes averaged 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 14.3 PPG average.

Buddy Hield knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.0 per contest a season ago.

Fox averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Holmes notched 1.6 blocks per contest.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Thunder W 107-86 Home 10/22/2021 Kings - Away 10/26/2021 Nuggets - Home 10/28/2021 Rockets - Away 10/30/2021 Bulls - Away 10/31/2021 Bucks - Away 11/2/2021 Kings - Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule