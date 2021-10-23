    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks over Oklahoma City Thunder center Derrick Favors (15) during the second half at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 107-86. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (1-0) take on the Sacramento Kings (1-0) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Jazz

    • Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Jazz

    • Last year, the Jazz put up 116.4 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 117.6 the Kings gave up.
    • Utah went 25-5 last season when scoring more than 117.6 points.
    • Sacramento had a 22-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 116.4 points.
    • The Kings' 113.8 points per game last year were 6.6 more points than the 107.2 the Jazz gave up to opponents.
    • When it scored more than 107.2 points last season, Sacramento went 25-24.
    • Utah went 44-6 last season when it allowed fewer than 113.8 points.
    • The Jazz shot 46.8% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Kings allowed to opponents.
    • Utah had a 19-0 straight-up record in games it shot better than 48.9% from the field.
    • The Kings shot 48.1% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 44.7% the Jazz's opponents shot last season.
    • Sacramento went 25-28 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • Donovan Mitchell averaged 26.4 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game last season.
    • Rudy Gobert pulled down 13.5 rebounds per game, while Mike Conley averaged 6.0 assists per contest.
    • Mitchell knocked down 3.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Conley averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Gobert compiled 2.7 rejections per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.
    • Richaun Holmes averaged 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 14.3 PPG average.
    • Buddy Hield knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.0 per contest a season ago.
    • Fox averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Holmes notched 1.6 blocks per contest.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Thunder

    W 107-86

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 124-121

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
