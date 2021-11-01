Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (3-3) play the Utah Jazz (5-1) at Vivint Arena on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Jazz

Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Kings

The 111.2 points per game the Jazz record are the same as the Kings give up.

When Utah puts up more than 111.8 points, it is 2-0.

Sacramento is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 111.2 points.

The Kings put up 10.7 more points per game (109.0) than the Jazz give up to opponents (98.3).

Sacramento has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 98.3 points.

Utah is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 109.0 points.

The Jazz are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 11th.

The Jazz pull down 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 more rebounds than the Kings average (10.2).

The Kings are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 12th.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 23.0 points and distributing 4.7 assists.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 17.2 boards in each contest while scoring 16.3 points per game.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Utah steals leader is Royce O'Neale, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch