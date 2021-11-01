Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (3-3) play the Utah Jazz (5-1) at Vivint Arena on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Jazz

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Kings

    • The 111.2 points per game the Jazz record are the same as the Kings give up.
    • When Utah puts up more than 111.8 points, it is 2-0.
    • Sacramento is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 111.2 points.
    • The Kings put up 10.7 more points per game (109.0) than the Jazz give up to opponents (98.3).
    • Sacramento has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 98.3 points.
    • Utah is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 109.0 points.
    • The Jazz are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 11th.
    • The Jazz pull down 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 more rebounds than the Kings average (10.2).
    • The Kings are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 12th.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 23.0 points and distributing 4.7 assists.
    • Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 17.2 boards in each contest while scoring 16.3 points per game.
    • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Utah steals leader is Royce O'Neale, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 23.3 points per game. He also grabs 10.3 rebounds and racks up 2.7 assists per game.
    • Richaun Holmes puts up a stat line of 10.5 rebounds, 16.3 points and 1.5 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. De'Aaron Fox has the top spot for assists with 6.3 per game, adding 18.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest.
    • Buddy Hield is dependable from deep and leads the Kings with 4.2 made threes per game.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals is Barnes with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.5 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    2
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    NBA

