The Sacramento Kings (6-10) will look to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (9-5) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Jazz

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Jazz

The 111.4 points per game the Jazz average are just 1.1 more points than the Kings allow (110.3).

Utah has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 110.3 points.

Sacramento has a 5-7 record when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.

The Kings score 13.9 more points per game (109.3) than the Jazz give up to opponents (95.4).

Sacramento has put together a 6-8 record in games it scores more than 95.4 points.

Utah's record is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 109.3 points.

The Jazz make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Utah has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Kings' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Sacramento is 6-4 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.3 per contest to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.1 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.7 assists per game.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.1 threes per game.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox's points (20.1 per game) and assists (6.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Kings' leaderboards.

Richaun Holmes' stat line of 10.1 rebounds, 13.8 points and 1.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.

Buddy Hield is the most prolific from deep for the Kings, hitting 4.3 threes per game.

Sacramento's leader in steals is Tyrese Haliburton (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Holmes (1.1 per game).

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Hawks W 110-98 Home 11/11/2021 Pacers L 111-100 Home 11/13/2021 Heat L 111-105 Home 11/16/2021 76ers W 120-85 Home 11/18/2021 Raptors W 119-103 Home 11/20/2021 Kings - Away 11/22/2021 Grizzlies - Home 11/24/2021 Thunder - Away 11/26/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/27/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/29/2021 Trail Blazers - Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule