Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 18, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) goes through a screen set by forward Pascal Siakam (43) as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 18, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) goes through a screen set by forward Pascal Siakam (43) as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (6-10) will look to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (9-5) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Jazz

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Jazz

    • The 111.4 points per game the Jazz average are just 1.1 more points than the Kings allow (110.3).
    • Utah has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 110.3 points.
    • Sacramento has a 5-7 record when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.
    • The Kings score 13.9 more points per game (109.3) than the Jazz give up to opponents (95.4).
    • Sacramento has put together a 6-8 record in games it scores more than 95.4 points.
    • Utah's record is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 109.3 points.
    • The Jazz make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
    • Utah has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
    • The Kings' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
    • Sacramento is 6-4 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.3 per contest to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
    • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.1 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.7 assists per game.
    • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
    • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox's points (20.1 per game) and assists (6.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Kings' leaderboards.
    • Richaun Holmes' stat line of 10.1 rebounds, 13.8 points and 1.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
    • Buddy Hield is the most prolific from deep for the Kings, hitting 4.3 threes per game.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals is Tyrese Haliburton (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Holmes (1.1 per game).

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Hawks

    W 110-98

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Pacers

    L 111-100

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Heat

    L 111-105

    Home

    11/16/2021

    76ers

    W 120-85

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Raptors

    W 119-103

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Spurs

    L 136-117

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Thunder

    L 105-103

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pistons

    W 129-107

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 107-97

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Raptors

    L 108-89

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17184218
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Sharks

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17161342
    College Football

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Oregon State

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) is tackled by cornerback Salim Turner-Muhammad (28) during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Oregon State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) rushes against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Arizona State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17190150
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Kings

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17075923
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Trail Blazers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17191344
    NHL

    How to Watch Blue Jackets at Golden Knights

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17191412
    NHL

    How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawk

    1 hour ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after Portland defeated Chicago Bulls 112-107 at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy