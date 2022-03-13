Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) drives in between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (24-44) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (41-25) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Jazz

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Betting Information for Kings vs. Jazz

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -10.5 228.5 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Kings

The 113.6 points per game the Jazz record are the same as the Kings give up.

Utah is 25-4 when scoring more than 115.2 points.

Sacramento has a 15-17 record when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.

The Kings score an average of 110.0 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 107.2 the Jazz allow.

Sacramento has put together a 22-16 record in games it scores more than 107.2 points.

Utah has a 34-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.0 points.

The Kings are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fourth.

The Jazz's 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.5 more rebounds than the Kings pull down per game (10.0).

The Jazz are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 18th.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 5.4 assists.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, pulling down 14.7 boards per game while also scoring 15.4 points a contest.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

