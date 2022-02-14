How to Watch Kings vs. Nets

On Monday night in NBA action the Kings will hit the road to take on the Nets in Brooklyn.

The 2021-22 NBA season continues forward on Monday night with quite a few great games to watch. With the All-Star break right around the corner, teams are looking to head into the break strong. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Kings hitting the road to take on the Nets in Brooklyn.

How to Watch the Sacramento Kings at Brooklyn Nets Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Live stream the Sacramento Kings at Brooklyn Nets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Kings are 22-36, but a new era of basketball has begun in Sacramento. Following the blockbuster trade to acquire Domantas Sabonis from the Pacers, the Kings are 2-0 and are looking very good. In their last game, the Kings ended up defeating the Wizards by a final score of 123-110.

On the other side, the Nets made their own blockbuster trade ahead of the deadline. They shipped superstar guard James Harden to the 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons and other pieces. Brooklyn holds a 29-27 record, but is coming off of a 115-111 loss to the Heat that marked its 11th straight defeat.

Both of these teams are in need of a big win. The Nets and Kings are fairly evenly matched right now and should put on a good show. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.