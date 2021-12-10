How to Watch Kings at Hornets

On Friday night, the Kings will be in Charlotte to take on the Hornets in this inter-conference NBA matchup.

On Friday night, the Hornets will host the Kings in Charlotte. In a battle between teams with dynamic scorers, it could be a back-and-forth battle.

Which team will come out on top and get one step closer to being in the true playoff picture?

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

You can stream Sacramento Kings at Charlotte Hornets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Charlotte currently sits at 14-13, meaning it would be in the play-in tournament if the season were to end today. The Hornets have struggled of late. They’ve lost two consecutive games and are 4-6 in their last 10 contests.

With that in mind, they’re 7-4 at home this season, which should help as they host the Kings tonight. Both LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges are averaging 20 points per game this season, leading the team on most nights. Bridges has produced 20.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest while Ball has averaged 20.0 points, 8.3 assists and 7.7 boards per game.

The Kings are in a similar situation in the Western Conference, as they’re currently in the running for the play-in tournament despite being several games under .500 this year. They’ve got a record of 11-14 but have shown improvement this season.

Sacramento has actually been better on the road (6-6) than at home (5-8) this season. The Kings are 5-5 in their last 10 games, as they continue to inch closer to being .500 on the season. Sacramento has five players averaging at least 12 points per contest, led by De’Aaron Fox who’s averaged 20.6 points to go along with 5.3 assists per game.

Both the Hornets and Kings are at relatively similar places to this point in the season, meaning a win today could go a long way in getting them one step closer to achieving their goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.