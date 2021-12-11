How to Watch Kings at Cavaliers

On Saturday night, the Kings are set to travel to Cleveland for a matchup against the Cavaliers.

The Saturday schedule for the NBA has quite a few intriguing matchups for fans to watch. Some games will feature legitimate contenders going up against other legitimate contenders, while others will see young teams go at it. One of those matchups between young up-and-coming teams will feature the Kings taking on the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

For the Kings, picking up a win and stringing a few together will be critical as soon as possible. They come into this game with an 11-5 record. Last time out, Sacramento ended up losing a tough game to the Hornets by a final score of 124-123.

On the other side of the court, the Cavaliers have looked very competitive this season. They are 15-12 ahead of this matchup and will look to continue rising in the standings. Cleveland took home a 123-106 victory over the Timberwolves in its last matchup.

Both of these teams are stacked with young talent and are looking to turn the corner in their respective rebuilds. Cleveland will be favored to win this game, but the Kings will put up a big fight.

