How to Watch Kings at Cavaliers

Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday night, the Kings are set to travel to Cleveland for a matchup against the Cavaliers.
    Author:

    The Saturday schedule for the NBA has quite a few intriguing matchups for fans to watch. Some games will feature legitimate contenders going up against other legitimate contenders, while others will see young teams go at it. One of those matchups between young up-and-coming teams will feature the Kings taking on the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    Live stream the Sacramento Kings at Cleveland Cavaliers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    For the Kings, picking up a win and stringing a few together will be critical as soon as possible. They come into this game with an 11-5 record. Last time out, Sacramento ended up losing a tough game to the Hornets by a final score of 124-123.

    On the other side of the court, the Cavaliers have looked very competitive this season. They are 15-12 ahead of this matchup and will look to continue rising in the standings. Cleveland took home a 123-106 victory over the Timberwolves in its last matchup.

    Both of these teams are stacked with young talent and are looking to turn the corner in their respective rebuilds. Cleveland will be favored to win this game, but the Kings will put up a big fight.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Heat

    27 seconds ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

    27 seconds ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Tristan Thompson (13) celebrate after a basket by Haliburton during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Cavaliers

    27 seconds ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    27 seconds ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) blocks the shot of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    27 seconds ago
    Boxing
    Boxing

    How to Watch PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox

    27 seconds ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard Leaky Black (1) and guard R.J. Davis (4) react on the sidelines in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Elon at North Carolina

    27 seconds ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch VCU at Old Dominion

    27 seconds ago
    USATSI_17337388
    College Football

    How to Watch the Heisman Trophy Award Ceremony

    27 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy