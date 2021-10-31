How to Watch Kings at Mavericks

Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will look to protect their home court Sunday against the Sacramento Kings.
    The Sacramento Kings head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks in Sunday afternoon NBA action. Both teams have a 3–2 record so far this season.

    The Mavericks are entering Sunday’s game coming off a loss, while the Kings have won two straight games against the Suns and the Pelicans.

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass

    Live Stream Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Dallas star Luka Doncic has averaged 22.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists per games. He is shooting just 25.7% from three-point range.

    No other player averages more than 13.0 points per game for the Mavericks, meaning Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. need to step up, starting in Sunday's contest against the Kings.

    Sacramento has been led by the outstanding play of Harrison Barnes, who leads the team with 25.0 points per game. De’Aaron Fox has been solid, producing 19.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 rebounds per game.

    The winner of this game will ultimately land near the top of the Western Conference standings heading into next week.

    Regional restrictions may apply. 

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Oct 23, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) try to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
