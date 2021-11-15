How to Watch Kings at Pistons

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Are the Pistons becoming a functional NBA offense now that they are more or less at full strength?
    Author:

    As of late the Sacramento Kings (5-8) have been in a free fall, coming back down to reality after a promising start to the season. The opposite is happening for the Detroit Pistons (3-9) who started off the season barely looking like an NBA team, now having won two of three. Cade Cunningham and the Pistons look to continue their strong play at the expense of a struggling Kings squad tonight. 

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Detroit Pistons today:

    Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Watch Sacramento Kings at Detroit Pistons online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Pistons have won two out of three and look more like a functional NBA offense scoring 112+ points for the first and second time this season in that span:

    The past three games have been a reminder to not judge rookies and teams by their first handful of games. The Pistons roster is solid and built with young athletes, but without the No. 1 overall pick from the 2021 NBA Draft Cade Cunningham the pieces have no engine.

    Since Cunningham joined the team, they have not been perfect and neither has he, but there has been noticeable improvement.

    During this stretch, Cunningham is averaging 13.0 points, 3.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals plus blocks on 44-37 splits from the field and three (no free-throw attempts). Before that, he was averaging 10.8 points, 2.8 assists, 5.8 rebounds and .8 steals plus blocks on 23--14-93 splits. Patience is necessary with rookies.

    The Pistons will be without Kelly Olynyk (knee) tonight and the Kings should be fully healthy tonight.

    As the Kings struggle now the story is back on head coach Luke Walton and him being on the hot seat. He has seemed to be there for his entire tenure, but after the Kings tasted winning and quality play, the expectations went up.

    This roster built around De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes and Harrison Barnes has the potential to make a run for the play-in tournament. Add in rookie Davion Mitchell and they should be in a better position than they are today.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tampa Bay Lightning
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Lightning

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Wizards

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) and forward Jerami Grant (9) watch a rebound alongside Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. (4) in the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Pistons

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) drives beside Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Cavaliers

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is congratulated by New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Knicks

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 7, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myreon Jones (0) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defends during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Penn State at UMass

    4 minutes ago
    LSU Tigers
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Liberty at LSU

    4 minutes ago
    Bryant Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bryant at Clemson

    4 minutes ago
    Arizona State Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Florida vs. Arizona State

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy