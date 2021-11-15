How to Watch Kings at Pistons

Are the Pistons becoming a functional NBA offense now that they are more or less at full strength?

As of late the Sacramento Kings (5-8) have been in a free fall, coming back down to reality after a promising start to the season. The opposite is happening for the Detroit Pistons (3-9) who started off the season barely looking like an NBA team, now having won two of three. Cade Cunningham and the Pistons look to continue their strong play at the expense of a struggling Kings squad tonight.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Detroit Pistons today:

Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

The Pistons have won two out of three and look more like a functional NBA offense scoring 112+ points for the first and second time this season in that span:

The past three games have been a reminder to not judge rookies and teams by their first handful of games. The Pistons roster is solid and built with young athletes, but without the No. 1 overall pick from the 2021 NBA Draft Cade Cunningham the pieces have no engine.

Since Cunningham joined the team, they have not been perfect and neither has he, but there has been noticeable improvement.

During this stretch, Cunningham is averaging 13.0 points, 3.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals plus blocks on 44-37 splits from the field and three (no free-throw attempts). Before that, he was averaging 10.8 points, 2.8 assists, 5.8 rebounds and .8 steals plus blocks on 23--14-93 splits. Patience is necessary with rookies.

The Pistons will be without Kelly Olynyk (knee) tonight and the Kings should be fully healthy tonight.

As the Kings struggle now the story is back on head coach Luke Walton and him being on the hot seat. He has seemed to be there for his entire tenure, but after the Kings tasted winning and quality play, the expectations went up.

This roster built around De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes and Harrison Barnes has the potential to make a run for the play-in tournament. Add in rookie Davion Mitchell and they should be in a better position than they are today.

