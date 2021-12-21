How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

On Monday night, the Kings are set to travel to take on the Warriors in an intriguing matchup.

The NBA season continues Monday with a strong slate of games on the schedule. The Kings will travel to take on the Warriors in what should be an entertaining matchup.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

The Kings have opened up the year with a 13–18 record. It hasn't been a strong start, but they have shown some signs of progression. Sacramento is coming off of a hard-fought 121–114 victory over the Spurs.

On the other side, the Warriors are one of the best teams in the NBA and look like a true NBA Finals contender once again. They hold a 24–6 record entering this matchup. Golden State came up short against the Raptors by a final score of 119–100 last time out.

Both of these teams have talent on their rosters, but the Warriors are obviously favored to win this game. Golden State has superstar talent on the roster and Klay Thompson hasn't even played yet this year.

