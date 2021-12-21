How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Monday night, the Kings are set to travel to take on the Warriors in an intriguing matchup.
    Author:

    The NBA season continues Monday with a strong slate of games on the schedule. The Kings will travel to take on the Warriors in what should be an entertaining matchup.

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

    Live stream the Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Kings have opened up the year with a 13–18 record. It hasn't been a strong start, but they have shown some signs of progression. Sacramento is coming off of a hard-fought 121–114 victory over the Spurs.

    On the other side, the Warriors are one of the best teams in the NBA and look like a true NBA Finals contender once again. They hold a 24–6 record entering this matchup. Golden State came up short against the Raptors by a final score of 119–100 last time out.

    Both of these teams have talent on their rosters, but the Warriors are obviously favored to win this game. Golden State has superstar talent on the roster and Klay Thompson hasn't even played yet this year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) shoots over Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is stopped by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) catches a pass as Green Bay Packers safety Henry Black (41) defends during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates a touchdown pass with the offensive line during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) steps back to shot the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Jazz

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Moda Center. The Portland Trail Blazers won the game 125-116. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy