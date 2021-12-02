How to Watch Kings at Clippers

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings both try to get back in the win column after both have lost their last two games.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Clippers continue to grind it out without their best player in Kawhi Leonard. Paul George and Co. have largely held their own in the meantime, but time will tell how long they can sustain that over an entire season. It is still possible that Leonard can come back this season, so if L.A. can get to the playoffs, there is no telling what will happen to the team.

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Live stream the Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers game on fuboTV:

    The Clippers look to bounce back from their last two games and get back in the win column as they hover one game above .500 at 11-10. The first loss came at the hands of the Warriors, who are having one of the best seasons in the NBA. However, the Clippers 123-104 loss against the Pelicans without Zion Williamson is more curious. They will have a good chance of bouncing back at home though against Sacramento.

    The Kings had a nice start under new head coach Alvin Gentry after they fired Luke Walton last week. They beat Portland and the Lakers on the road in quadruple overtime. Since then though they have lost to Memphis and the Lakers at home without LeBron James. 

    

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
    
    
