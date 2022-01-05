How to Watch Kings at Lakers

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The youth movement of the Kings will travel to the veteran leadership of the Lakers on Tuesday night.

    The Lakers, who spent this offseason adding a host of former NBA stars, are sitting at the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.  They are exactly .500 with a record of 19-19.

    The Kings are three games behind Los Angeles and the No. 10 seed in the West with a record of 16-22. The Timberwolves and Mavericks sit between these two teams.

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Live stream the Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sacramento has youth at its core with De'Aaron Fox leading the team in scoring with 20.3 points per game and 5.1 assists. Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists with 6.9 per game and 13.5 points per game.

    Los Angeles has worked to build its own super team. LeBron James leads the team in points with 28.5 per game. Russell Westbrook leads in assists with 8.3 per game, and Anthony Davis leads in rebounds with 9.9 per game.

    This game will be a battle of youth against veterans.

    This is the third of four times these teams will play this season. Sacramento won the first matchup in Los Angeles and then Los Angeles won the second game in Sacramento.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

