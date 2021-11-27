How to Watch Kings at Lakers

The Kings and Lakers are set to face off in what could be a very entertaining matchup on Friday night.

Coming into Friday's slate of games in the NBA, fans will have plenty of good matchups to choose between. One of the options will feature the Kings traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers. Both teams need wins, and it sets the stage for what could be a very hard-fought and entertaining game.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports California Plus

Sacramento comes into this game sporting a 7-12 record and badly needing to string some wins together. The Kings have a talented roster but have not been able to put everything together. In their last outing, they ended up defeating the Trail Blazers by a final score of 125-121.

On the other side of the court, the Lakers are coming off of a big overtime victory over the Pacers. With that win, they moved to 10-10 on the season. LeBron James and company have received a ton of criticism this season and could use another win tonight to get back above .500.

While the Lakers are favored to win this game, the Kings are no pushover. Sacramento will fight with everything it has while being led by interim head coach Alvin Gentry.

Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

