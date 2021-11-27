How to Watch Kings at Lakers

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Kings and Lakers are set to face off in what could be a very entertaining matchup on Friday night.
    Author:

    Coming into Friday's slate of games in the NBA, fans will have plenty of good matchups to choose between. One of the options will feature the Kings traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers. Both teams need wins, and it sets the stage for what could be a very hard-fought and entertaining game.

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports California Plus

    Live stream the Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers game on fuboTV: Start your 7-day free trial!

    Sacramento comes into this game sporting a 7-12 record and badly needing to string some wins together. The Kings have a talented roster but have not been able to put everything together. In their last outing, they ended up defeating the Trail Blazers by a final score of 125-121.

    On the other side of the court, the Lakers are coming off of a big overtime victory over the Pacers. With that win, they moved to 10-10 on the season. LeBron James and company have received a ton of criticism this season and could use another win tonight to get back above .500.

    While the Lakers are favored to win this game, the Kings are no pushover. Sacramento will fight with everything it has while being led by interim head coach Alvin Gentry.

    Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California Plus
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17224640
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Lakers

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_17225753
    NHL

    How to Watch Maple Leafs at Sharks

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_17168791
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Duke vs. Gonzaga in Men's College Basketball

    12 seconds ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots over Lafayette Leopards forward Leo O'Boyle (33) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    12 seconds ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    12 seconds ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots over Lafayette Leopards forward Leo O'Boyle (33) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    12 seconds ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_17226040
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Warriors

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy