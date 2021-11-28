How to Watch Kings at Grizzlies

The Kings are 2-1 since making a change at head coach and look a little energetic. Sunday, they take on the Grizzlies.

The Kings (8-12) are coming off a signature season win while the Grizzlies (9-10) have given up 415 points in their last four games. Defense has been the Achilles Heel all season for the Grizzlies, and it seems to be getting worse as the season goes.

How to Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies today:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Regulation and two overtimes weren't not enough for the Kings in their win over the Lakers, as Sacramento pushed the game to three OT before taking over:

It is only a three game sample size, but the Kings offense is looking better, scoring 12.0 points (+10.9 from the first 17 games), shooting better from the field (+6%) and getting to the free-throw line more (+9.6 attempts per game).

This is not a magic solution for the Kings. They are also giving up 8.9 more points per game, and teams are scoring on them at an alarming rate.

That is not uncommon from an Alvin Gentry team. They try on defense, but the focus is going to be on scoring the ball, movement and efficiency on that end of the floor.

With that, if both teams find a shooting rhythm, this has the potential to be a high-scoring game.

The Grizzlies are last in the NBA in opponents points (116.4 per game) and have given up 128.75 points per game over their last four games.

If the Grizzlies do not figure out a way to be competent on defense this might be a regression year for the young team after making the Play-In Tournament just last season.

