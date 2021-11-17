How to Watch Kings at Timberwolves

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Kings and Timberwolves square off Wednesday night in a matchup between two young teams looking to bounce back after slow starts.
    If there are two teams in the Western Conference that could really use some momentum and string together a few wins, it's the Kings (6-8) and the Timberwolves (4-9). Each team started off strong this season before the wheels fell off.

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves today:

    Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

    Watch Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Kings snapped their four-game losing streak against the lowly Pistons behind six players in double-figures:

    The Kings have had an uneven start to the season, as they began 5-4 then dropped four of five right after. They had strong wins too, beating the Blazers and Suns who made the playoffs last season as well as the Hornets who are playing very well this season.

    There has been a lot of talk about De’Aaron Fox having a regression year. He is down across the board in points, assists, free-throw attempts and every shooting metric.

    Fox is also down in usage rate with Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell needing the ball, and Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes playing well.

    The Timberwolves have Josh Okogie (back) and Naz Reid (foot) both listed as questionable. The Kings are at full strength.

    Karl Anthony-Towns is the key to the Timberwolves being a competitive team. This season he is averaging career lows in rebounds (9.6) and blocks (1.1) and taking a step back in points (23.2), free-throw attempts (4.5) and field goal percentage (48.8%). If Towns is a defensive anchor, rebounding and scoring inside-out, he unlocks the dynamic backcourt of Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell.

    Will Towns adjust his game to what the team needs to win or will it be more of the same? Watch live to find out. 

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
