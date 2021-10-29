How to Watch Kings at Pelicans

The Pelicans, without an injured Zion Williamson, try to stay afloat in a tough Western Conference as they face the Kings on Friday night.

The Kings (2–2) will head to New Orleans on Friday to face the Pelicans (1–4) in a Western Conference battle.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

You can live stream Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For the Pelicans, the continued absence of Zion Williamson (out with a foot injury) has been an issue, as the team has lost four of its first five games.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 25.6 points per game and Jonas Valanciunas is averaging a double-double, but that hasn't been enough to get New Orleans in the win column more than once so far.

The Kings sit fifth in the Western Conference standings so far and are coming off of a three-point win over the Suns.

Harrison Barnes is averaging 26.8 points and 10.0 rebounds on the season and is shooting 51.4% from the floor and 51.5% from three-point range. Barnes sustaining this level of success over the course of the season would be difficult, but so far he has helped Sacramento.

De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton have formed a strong backcourt duo, combining to average 28.5 points and 12.5 assists per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.