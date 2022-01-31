How to Watch Kings at Knicks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This is the first game of the season between the Kings and the Knicks.

Two teams that might be looking to be very active this season before the trade deadline square off Monday in the Kings (18–33) and the Knicks (23–27). New York already completed one trade for Cam Reddish, while Sacramento needs to spark this roster to reach its potential.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at New York Knicks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live Stream Sacramento Kings at New York Knicks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tyrese Haliburton (38 points, seven assists and three rebounds) had an amazing game in the Kings' last contest, a thrilling 103–101 loss to the 76ers.

The bright spot for Sacramento this season has been the play of Haliburton. The Kings are loaded at the lead guard position with Haliburton, De'Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell and Buddy Hield.

This season, Haliburton is averaging career highs with 14.3 points, 7.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

On the other side, New York is trying to recapture the magic from last season. Last season, the Knicks started to improve at the point of the season, and this year's squad needs to do the same to put itself in position for the playoffs.

If Julius Randle can get his offensive numbers back on track, then this New York team can be dangerous again.

Regional restrictions may apply.

