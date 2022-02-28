How to Watch Kings vs. Thunder

The Sacramento Kings look to end their current four-game losing streak against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

The Kings (22-40) are at a breaking point in the season where they went all in on the play-in tournament at the trade deadline, but with 19 games left they are 3.5 games back of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City Thunder Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California Plus

Sacramento won the last game against Oklahoma City thanks to balanced offense that saw all five starters reach double figures.

In three games against Oklahoma City this season, Sacramento is 2-1, which is a good sign for a team in desperate need of a win.

They are No. 11 in the Western Conference as of right now with the Pelicans (25-36) and scrappy Trail Blazers (25-36) just ahead of them. They have to play at least four games better than one of those teams just to get to the play-in.

For Oklahoma City, the last 12 games for rookie Josh Giddey have been very promising. He has scored in double figures in points in all but one game, had four 10+ assists games, six 10+ rebound games and had a stretch of three straight triple doubles in there.

