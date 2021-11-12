How to Watch Kings at Thunder

The Kings will hit the road to take on the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Friday evening.

The Kings travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder in a matchup of up-and-coming NBA teams.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City Thunder Today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Sacramento has been inconsistent so far this season, but they have shown some signs of improvement. The Kings enter this matchup with a 5–7 record and are coming off of a rough 136–117 loss against the Spurs. In that game, Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox racked up 37 points to go along with six assists.

On the other side of the court, the Thunder are 4–6 this season but have improved on previous seasons. Their last game ended in a 108–100 win over the Pelicans. Oklahoma City was led by Luguentz Dort with 27 points in that win, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 24 points.

Both of these teams have pieces that they are building around to get back into contention in the future. This should be an entertaining matchup to watch between two young and hungry basketball teams.

