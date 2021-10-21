How to Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers

With the NBA regular season underway, the Kings are set to hit the road for a matchup against the Trail Blazers.

The NBA season has officially arrived and fans could not be more excited to watch meaningful basketball games. While the regular season is here, there are plenty of fans who have not seen their new-look teams. On Monday night, the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers will open their respective schedules against each other.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers:

Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California Plus

Both of these teams are hoping to take the next step this season. For the Kings, they want to get into postseason contention. As for the Trail Blazers, they want to be NBA Finals contenders in order to keep Damian Lillard happy and in town.

Speaking of the Trail Blazers, their offseason was riddled with trade rumors surrounding both Lillard and C.J. McCollum. However, both players are back to make at least one more run at a championship. Portland didn't make any sizable moves, but they were able to re-sign Norman Powell in free agency.

On the other side of the court, the Kings are hoping to see De'Aaron Fox and company take another step forward in their development. They have a talented roster with Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Davion Mitchell all bringing high-profile back-court play. Rumors are still surrounding the futures of Hield and Marvin Bagley III.

Despite all of the off-the-court drama and rumors these two teams have dealt with, it's all about playing basketball now. This should be a very entertaining game to watch between two hungry teams.

