How to Watch Kings at Spurs

    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With plenty of NBA action on Wednesday night, the Kings will hit the road to take on the Spurs in San Antonio.
    Author:

    So far this season, the league has looked like a much more level playing field than in recent years. On Wednesday night, the Kings will hit the road for an intriguing matchup with the Spurs in San Antonio.

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

    Live stream the Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Looking closer at the Kings this season, they hold a 5-6 record entering tonight's game. Last time out, they ended up losing a close game against the Suns by a final score of 109-104. In that game, Sacramento was led by Harrison Barnes, who scored 26 points on 7-for-9 shooting.

    On the other side, the Spurs are just 3-7. They fell to the Thunder by a final score of 99-94 in their last game. San Antonio saw Keldon Johnson lead the way in scoring with 22 points in that loss.

    These two teams are both young and up-and-coming franchises. Neither of them will be an NBA Finals contender this season, but they could end up making a playoff push.

