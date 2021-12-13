How to Watch Kings at Raptors

The Kings are set to visit Toronto to take on the Raptors on Monday night in NBA action.

On Monday night in NBA action, fans will have plenty of games to feast their eyes on. One of those matchups will feature the Kings hitting the road to take on the Raptors in Toronto.

Both of these teams are in rebuilding phases, but they do have talent and this should be an entertaining game.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California Plus

Coming into tonight's matchup, the Kings hold an 11–16 record. They have shown flashes of taking a step forward in their rebuild, but there are still major questions that need to be answered. In their last outing, Sacramento ended up losing to the Cavaliers by a final score of 117–103.

On the other side, the Raptors have started the season off with a 12–14 record. Toronto is fresh off of a 90–87 victory over the Knicks. The Raptors need to be more consistent if they want to become a contender for a postseason berth.

Both of these teams have talent moving forward but need to figure things out soon in order to compete this season. This will be an intriguing matchup to watch.

