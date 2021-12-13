Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Kings are set to visit Toronto to take on the Raptors on Monday night in NBA action.
    Author:

    On Monday night in NBA action, fans will have plenty of games to feast their eyes on. One of those matchups will feature the Kings hitting the road to take on the Raptors in Toronto.

    Both of these teams are in rebuilding phases, but they do have talent and this should be an entertaining game.

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Toronto Raptors Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports California Plus

    Live stream the Sacramento Kings at Toronto Raptors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into tonight's matchup, the Kings hold an 11–16 record. They have shown flashes of taking a step forward in their rebuild, but there are still major questions that need to be answered. In their last outing, Sacramento ended up losing to the Cavaliers by a final score of 117–103.

    On the other side, the Raptors have started the season off with a 12–14 record. Toronto is fresh off of a 90–87 victory over the Knicks. The Raptors need to be more consistent if they want to become a contender for a postseason berth.

    Both of these teams have talent moving forward but need to figure things out soon in order to compete this season. This will be an intriguing matchup to watch.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California Plus
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    pascal siakam raptors
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Raptors

    30 seconds ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Pacers

    30 seconds ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) controls the ball around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Cavaliers

    30 seconds ago
    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Radford at George Washington

    30 seconds ago
    Liga MX Femenil
    Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

    How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. América

    5 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

    How to Watch Quilmes vs. Ferro

    1 hour ago
    kyler-murray
    SI Guide

    Cardinals Continue Push for No. 1 Seed Against Rams

    1 hour ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats running back Ethan Wright (4) runs passed Southern Methodist Mustangs defensive tackle Will Jones (95) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Southern Methodist Mustangs 48-14. Southern Methodist Mustangs At Cincinnati Bearcats 23
    College Football

    How to Watch College Football Bowl Games

    2 hours ago
    roma
    Serie A

    How to Watch AS Roma vs. Spezia

    5 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy