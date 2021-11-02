How to Watch Kings at Jazz

Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The first-place Jazz host the Kings on Tuesday in a Western Conference matchup in Utah.
    Author:

    The Jazz (5–1) will host the Kings (3–3) on Tuesday night in a battle of Western Conference foes.

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

    Live stream the Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Utah is tied with the Warriors atop the Western Conference, having lost just once this season, a 107–99 defeat to the Bulls.

    Leading scorer Donovan Mitchell (23.0 points per game) is one of five Jazz players to average in double figures this season. Rudy Gobert is grabbing 17.2 rebounds per game though six contests.

    The role players also are contributing, with Joe Ingles shooting 48.4% from three and Jordan Clarkson chipping in 16.5 PPG off the bench.

    The Kings dropped to .500 after a loss to Dallas on Sunday, but this is still a strong start for a team that last finished over .500 in 2006.

    Luke Walton's team has gotten some surprising play out of Harrison Barnes, who leads the team with 23.3 points per game. Barnes is also grabbing 10.3 rebounds, second on the Kings to Richaun Holmes. Factor in the guard play of De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton and you have the makings of a potential playoff team.

    This is the second meeting of these teams this season. Utah won 110–101 in October. The Jazz got 27 points from Mitchell in the win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    2
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17064323
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Jazz

    3 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch South Carolina vs Auburn in SEC Women's Soccer

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_17071642
    MLB

    How to Watch World Series Game 6: Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

    How to Watch Forge FC vs. Santos de Guápiles FC

    1 hour ago
    Oct 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fights for a loose ball with Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half at Paycom Center. Golden State won 106-98. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) loses the ball after driving between Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) dive for a loose ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy