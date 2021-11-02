How to Watch Kings at Jazz

The first-place Jazz host the Kings on Tuesday in a Western Conference matchup in Utah.

The Jazz (5–1) will host the Kings (3–3) on Tuesday night in a battle of Western Conference foes.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: Nov. 2, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Utah is tied with the Warriors atop the Western Conference, having lost just once this season, a 107–99 defeat to the Bulls.

Leading scorer Donovan Mitchell (23.0 points per game) is one of five Jazz players to average in double figures this season. Rudy Gobert is grabbing 17.2 rebounds per game though six contests.

The role players also are contributing, with Joe Ingles shooting 48.4% from three and Jordan Clarkson chipping in 16.5 PPG off the bench.

The Kings dropped to .500 after a loss to Dallas on Sunday, but this is still a strong start for a team that last finished over .500 in 2006.

Luke Walton's team has gotten some surprising play out of Harrison Barnes, who leads the team with 23.3 points per game. Barnes is also grabbing 10.3 rebounds, second on the Kings to Richaun Holmes. Factor in the guard play of De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton and you have the makings of a potential playoff team.

This is the second meeting of these teams this season. Utah won 110–101 in October. The Jazz got 27 points from Mitchell in the win.

