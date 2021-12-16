Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (11-17) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (15-13) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kings vs. Wizards
- The Wizards record 105.8 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings allow.
- Washington is 8-0 when scoring more than 114.4 points.
- Sacramento is 2-4 when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.
- The Kings score an average of 110.9 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 107.6 the Wizards allow.
- Sacramento is 10-3 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
- Washington is 10-5 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Wizards are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Kings allow to opponents.
- Washington has a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Kings' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- Sacramento is 9-6 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 22.4 points and distributing 5.9 assists.
- Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 13.4 PPG average.
- Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 21.0 points per game. He also tacks on 3.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game to his statistics.
- The Sacramento leaders in rebounding and assists are Richaun Holmes with 9.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.0 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Tyrese Haliburton with 5.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
- Buddy Hield is consistent from distance and leads the Kings with 3.5 made threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.0 per game.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Raptors
L 102-90
Away
12/6/2021
Pacers
L 116-110
Away
12/8/2021
Pistons
W 119-116
Away
12/11/2021
Jazz
L 123-98
Home
12/13/2021
Nuggets
L 113-107
Away
12/15/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/16/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/18/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/21/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/23/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/26/2021
76ers
-
Home
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Clippers
W 104-99
Home
12/8/2021
Magic
W 142-130
Home
12/10/2021
Hornets
L 124-123
Away
12/11/2021
Cavaliers
L 117-103
Away
12/13/2021
Raptors
L 124-101
Away
12/15/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/17/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/19/2021
Spurs
-
Home
12/20/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/22/2021
Clippers
-
Home
12/26/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home