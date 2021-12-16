Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (11-17) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (15-13) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Wizards

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Wizards

The Wizards record 105.8 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings allow.

Washington is 8-0 when scoring more than 114.4 points.

Sacramento is 2-4 when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.

The Kings score an average of 110.9 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 107.6 the Wizards allow.

Sacramento is 10-3 when it scores more than 107.6 points.

Washington is 10-5 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.

The Wizards are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Kings allow to opponents.

Washington has a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Kings' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Sacramento is 9-6 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 22.4 points and distributing 5.9 assists.

Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 13.4 PPG average.

Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 21.0 points per game. He also tacks on 3.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game to his statistics.

The Sacramento leaders in rebounding and assists are Richaun Holmes with 9.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.0 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Tyrese Haliburton with 5.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).

Buddy Hield is consistent from distance and leads the Kings with 3.5 made threes per game.

Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.0 per game.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Raptors L 102-90 Away 12/6/2021 Pacers L 116-110 Away 12/8/2021 Pistons W 119-116 Away 12/11/2021 Jazz L 123-98 Home 12/13/2021 Nuggets L 113-107 Away 12/15/2021 Kings - Away 12/16/2021 Suns - Away 12/18/2021 Jazz - Away 12/21/2021 Nets - Away 12/23/2021 Knicks - Away 12/26/2021 76ers - Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule