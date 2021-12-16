Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (11-17) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (15-13) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Wizards

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Wizards

    • The Wizards record 105.8 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings allow.
    • Washington is 8-0 when scoring more than 114.4 points.
    • Sacramento is 2-4 when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.
    • The Kings score an average of 110.9 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 107.6 the Wizards allow.
    • Sacramento is 10-3 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
    • Washington is 10-5 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.
    • The Wizards are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Kings allow to opponents.
    • Washington has a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
    • The Kings' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
    • Sacramento is 9-6 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 22.4 points and distributing 5.9 assists.
    • Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 13.4 PPG average.
    • Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 21.0 points per game. He also tacks on 3.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game to his statistics.
    • The Sacramento leaders in rebounding and assists are Richaun Holmes with 9.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.0 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Tyrese Haliburton with 5.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
    • Buddy Hield is consistent from distance and leads the Kings with 3.5 made threes per game.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.0 per game.

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Raptors

    L 102-90

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Pacers

    L 116-110

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pistons

    W 119-116

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Jazz

    L 123-98

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Nuggets

    L 113-107

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Clippers

    W 104-99

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Magic

    W 142-130

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Hornets

    L 124-123

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 117-103

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Raptors

    L 124-101

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
