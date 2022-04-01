How to Watch Kings at Rockets

The Rockets look to get back at the Kings when they play one other in consecutive games.

The Kings are playing at Houston to take on the Rockets for the second game in a row. These two played just two nights ago which resulted in a 121-118 Kings victory. Trey Lyles, Damian Jones and Davion Mitchell all scored 24 points.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

If anyone was a standout for the Kings in that game it was Jones, who also had nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks. They might not be exactly where the Kings want to be after they made many trades at the deadline but this new squad is starting to gel collectively.

Meanwhile, the Rockets' young core is already making noise as Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. went off in the last game against Sacramento. Green led the team with 32 points and Porter Jr. wasn't far behind with 30. The bench was also a strength for the Rockets' last game. Bruno Fernando scored 17 minutes in 22 minutes. The rest of the starting lineup had 18, so if they can get more contributions there, they have a shot at revenge tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.