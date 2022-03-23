How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 12, 2022; Scottsdale Arizona, USA; Fans watch Sahith Theegala putt on the 9th hole during Round 3 at the WM Phoenix Open. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-The Republic Pga Phoenix Open

In his most recent tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Sahith Theegala concluded the weekend at -12, good for a seventh-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 trying for an improved score.

How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +3500

+3500 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Theegala's Recent Performance

Theegala has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 7 -12 $228,930 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +8 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 48 -3 $30,429 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 3 -15 $434,600

