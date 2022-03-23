How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Sahith Theegala concluded the weekend at -12, good for a seventh-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 trying for an improved score.
How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +3500
Theegala's Recent Performance
- Theegala has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
7
-12
$228,930
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+8
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
48
-3
$30,429
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
3
-15
$434,600
How To Watch
