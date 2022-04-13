How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Sahith Theegala carded a 67th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 RBC Heritage aiming to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Theegala's Recent Performance
- Theegala has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Theegala has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Theegala has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
67
+2
$18,060
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
22
-9
$38,665
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
7
-12
$228,930
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+8
$0
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
