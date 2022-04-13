How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Sahith Theegala plays his shot on the 3rd tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Sahith Theegala carded a 67th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 RBC Heritage aiming to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Theegala's Recent Performance

Theegala has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Theegala has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Theegala has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 67 +2 $18,060 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 22 -9 $38,665 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 7 -12 $228,930 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +8 $0

