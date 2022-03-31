How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Sahith Theegala plays his shot on the 3rd tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Sahith Theegala hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 22nd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the last competition he played.

How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +7500

Theegala's Recent Performance

Theegala has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score tiwce and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 22 -9 $38,665 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 7 -12 $228,930 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +8 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 48 -3 $30,429

