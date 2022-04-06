Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Sam Burns poses for a picture on the 18th. green after defeating Davis Riley (not pictured) in a play off during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The No.11-ranked player in the world, Sam Burns, looks to repeat his winning performance from the Valspar Championship in his most recent competition when he competes at the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 7-10.

How to Watch Sam Burns at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +5000

Burns' Recent Performance

Burns has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Burns has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds while also finishing five straight with a better-than-average score.

Burns has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score four times and a top-10 score six times in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Burns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 1 -17 $1,404,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 9 -1 $339,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +5 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC -1 $0

