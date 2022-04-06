How to Watch Sam Burns at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
The No.11-ranked player in the world, Sam Burns, looks to repeat his winning performance from the Valspar Championship in his most recent competition when he competes at the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 7-10.
How to Watch Sam Burns at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +5000
Burns' Recent Performance
- Burns has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Burns has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds while also finishing five straight with a better-than-average score.
- Burns has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score four times and a top-10 score six times in his last 13 rounds.
- Over his last 13 rounds, Burns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
1
-17
$1,404,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
9
-1
$339,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+5
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
-1
$0
